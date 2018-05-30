Seo Linn to kickstart Summer Sounds and racing at the Curragh

Curragh Racecourse has today announced a series of music nights titled “Summer Sounds at the Curragh” which are set to take place at the track this summer.

The dates, with an emphasis on Friday evening racing, include June 8 and 29; August 31 and combine great racing with live music.

“Summer Sounds at the Curragh” incorporates a mix of fresh young Irish talent and on the opening night, June 8, Seo Linn will kick off the three-night series followed on June 29 by 2FM DJ Bláthnaid Treacy