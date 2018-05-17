Military vehicles and fun for the kids at Defence Forces Open Day

There will be plenty of family fun for young and old at the Defence Forces Training Centre Open Day on Sunday, May 27.

The event will take place at the Curragh Camp between 12 midday and 4pm. It will boast a vintage and modern vehicle display, and two attack displays (at 1.30pm and 3.30pm).

There will be a Black Knights parachute jump, subject to weather conditions, at 2.15pm. Museum tours will start at 12.30pm and will run every half hour. There will also be a Defence Forces band recital and veteran/local community group stands, plus a kids zone.

All are welcome.

