Hermitage Green to headline Naas Racecourse barbecue evening

Hermitage Green will headline the first of this year’s Naas Racecourse summer racing, barbecue and music evenings on Wednesday, June 27.

The Limerick acoustic folk rock band have toured all over the world, and have played alongside the likes of Gavin James, Walking on Cars and The Pogues.

“Aside from performing at Naas, we can’t wait for a great evening of racing at their bbq summer evening. Hopefully we might have a winner or two also,” said lead singer Dan Murphy.

The barbecues are held in the pavilion beside the parade ring, and packages are priced from €39, including race admission and race card, barbecue,, a reserved table and live music after the races.

Local Rathangan trad band, the hugely popular Bunoscionn, will headline the race evening on July 25.

Racing on both evenings starts at 6pm, with the last at 9pm and the live music starting shortly afterwards.