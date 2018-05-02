Kildare Green Party to host gala relaunch dinner in Naas

The Kildare Green Party is hosting a gala dinner to celebrate the relaunch of the party in Kildare and to introduce the new Kildare North general election candidate, Vincent P Martin, SC.

The event will be held at the Osprey Hotel in Naas on Friday, May 11, at 7pm.

Guests will include party leader Eamon Ryan, TD, and Catherine Martin TD, deputy leader.

Tickets are €75 per person and include an evening of fine local cuisine and live music. All are warmly welcome.

Tickets are €75 per person.

To book tickets or for more information, contact Vincent P Martin, SC, the party’s Kildare North General Election Candidate on 087 2312105 or email vincentp.martin@greenparty.ie.