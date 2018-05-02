Kildare country star Michael English and band to play in Naas for Jack & Jill

Country star Michael English is coming home to his native Kildare this month for a special concert in aid of the Johnstown-based Jack & Jill Foundation.

He and his band will be joined by special guest Brendan Shine at the Killashee House Hotel, Naas, on Thursday, May 31, at 8pm.

“As a native of Castledermot, I am personally so pleased to be performing in the Killashee House Hotel in aid of Jack & Jill,” said Michael “They are a local charity close to my heart and depend so much on the support of the public to keep their services going.

“The charity provides home nursing respite care for children up to the age of 5 years old who are born with or develop brain damage. They also provide end-of -life care for all children up to the age of 5. It promises to be a fantastic night so I’m inviting everyone, country music fans together with all music lovers to join us for this very special concert.”

Tickets are €25 and available now online at www.eventbrite.ie.

There are a limited number of tickets for sale at the Jack & Jill Charity Boutiques in Naas, Newbridge and Crookstown. All proceeds from the sale of the tickets will go Jack & Jill.

