Big Generator to rock Kildare town's Studio One

The well-known and loved rock band Big Generator will take to the stage at Studio One Venue & Garden at the Silken Thomas, Kildare town this Friday, February 23.

This is the venue’s second live stage event since its recent refurbishment and reopening. Local musicians held a fundraiser there last month for the Hughes family of Newbridge, who had lost their home in a blaze. Celebrity Vogue Williams also played a DJ set on its opening weekend.

For those familiar with Big Generator, they know audiences can expect a high energy live performance which totally engage the crowd.

Big Generator have been touring for 20 years and have played live acts in over 12 countries. It’s been over 10 years since they have played in the Silken Thomas. “We are delighted to have Big Generator as part of our live stage acts in Studio One in 2018. These guys set the bench mark on live rock performances,” said managing director Brian Flanagan.

Doors open at 9:30pm on Friday February 23rd. Tickets are €5. For more visit www.StudioOne.ie or check out Studio One Kildare on Facebook.