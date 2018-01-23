Works by famous artists up for sale for €50 for Kildare charity Jack & Jill

You could strike it lucky and buy a work by a world-famous artist such as Tracey Emin or Richard Gorman for just €50 at a massive art sale in aid of Kildare charity Jack & Jill, which provides care and support to sick children.

The name of the exhibition and sale is ‘Incognito’ – and members of the public will have no idea whose painting they have bought until they hand over the cash.

This is the second year of the show and sale, which sold out last year. Some 1,500 postcard-sized artworks will be on display anonymously and will be sold to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. The twist is that the buyer won’t know who created the artwork until they have completed their purchase.

Some famous names in the art world have agreed to take part, which means that lucky buyers could end up with a piece worth multiples what they have paid. Artists submitting their work for ‘Incognito’ 2018 include Tracey Emin, Richard Gorman, Rhona Byrne, Mo Kelly, Peter Curling, Anne Marie O’Brien, John Kelly, Mick O’Dea, Anthony Lyttle, Ed Miliano, Dede Gold, Martin Gale, David Crone, Olivia Golden, David Begley, Nicky Hooper and Nick Miller, among others.

The event runs from April 4 to 8 at the Solomon Gallery in Dublin and is supported by law firm William Fry. Last year, the art sale raised over €80,000 for the charity and it is hoped to repeat this in 2018. Every €16 raised funds one hour of home nursing care for over 300 children who are under Jack & Jill’s wing today; children with severe development delay because of brain damage who may never paint a picture themselves.

Hugo Jellett, CEO of Johnstown-based Jack & Jill, said, “By taking part in ‘Incognito’ 2018, each artist is donating their gift of time and talent to fund home nursing care hours and respite services for sick children up to the age of five.

“From now until April we will work hard to promote the event and, if last year is anything to go by, people will be queuing from early morning outside The Solomon Gallery in Dublin to purchase their favourite piece. This is a great platform to exhibit and sell artwork from well-known artists side-by-side with less well-known artists, all of whom must strictly adhere to keeping their submission confidential until after the sale.

“Special thanks to our sponsor William Fry and their staff whose contribution to the Arts and to Charitable Giving is a core value. What is so invigorating about this initiative is that it reaches out to so many talented people to participate in; and it creates an exhibition of stunning variety and quality, with a price tag within many people’s reach.”