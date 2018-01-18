Night of theatre and music planned in memory of Newbridge man Brian Cornally

There will be a night of theatre and music in memory of the late Newbridge man Brian Cornally next month.

Newbridge Drama Group will present ‘Remembering Brian’, a night of theatre and music in Ryston Social Club on Saturdy, February 3. Tickets are €10 and all proceeds will go to Pieta House and Hope (D).

Tickets are available from The Kiosk, Newbridge Parish Centre, Noreen on 085 7660392 and Dee on 087 6602857.

The evening will feature music from the Newbridge Gospel Choir, Con Cummins and Kieran Galvin. Newbridge Drama Group members will also perform selected drama extracts.

The late Mr Cornally was a member of Newbridge Drama Group. The local businessman was also involved in Moorefield GAA club. He passed away in tragic circumstances in on August 6 of last year.