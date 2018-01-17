Vogue Williams to open new Kildare town nightclub with guest appearance and DJ set
Reality TV star and presenter coming to Kildare at the end of January
Vogue Williams
Vogue Williams will make a personal appearance at the opening night of Studio One Venue and Garden in Kildare town on Saturday, January 27.
The television star will perform a DJ set to celebrate the official launch of the nightclub.
Studio One, at the Silken Thomas, is the transformed Tigerlily’s nightclub. That popular venue closed its doors last September to undergo a major 12-week renovation project.
Vogue Williams is well-known for her RTE documentary series ‘Vogue Does’. She has also taken part in reality series including ‘Fade Street’ and ‘Bear Grylls’ Mission Survive’. The ex-wife of pop singer Brian McFadden is now dating ‘Made In Chelsea’ star Spencer Matthews.
“We are delighted to have Vogue Williams perform a DJ set at our official launch party. It’s a special night for us after all the hard work involved and it has the makings of a great night!” said managing director Brian Flanagan.
The official launch party takes place on Saturday, January 27. Doors open at 11pm and entry is €5.
The new Studio One venue in Kildare town
