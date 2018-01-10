Kildare gets set for this weekend's Operation Transformation walk

Kildare walkers, runners and get-fit enthusiasts are invited to take part in the county’s Operation Transformation walk this Saturday.

The walk is supported by Kildare Sports Partnership, and is the traditional first event organised in conjunction with the popular RTE programme, now in its 11th series, which kicked off on Tuesday evening.

The 4k Kildare walk will take place this Saturday, January 13, at 11am at Naas GAA. Registration for the walk starts at 11am. The walk will start and finish at the GAA club, which is located on the Sallins Road in Naas. All are welcome to take part.

Don’t miss Dr Eddie Murphy’s weekly Operation Transformation columns in the Leinster Leader!

READ MORE: Dr Eddie Murphy: Meet this year's Operation Transformation leaders