Later kick-off for tonight's Love Island as four fight for new boy bombshell Teddy

Love Island will kick off at the later time of 10pm on Virgin Media One tonight, which means football fans can catch the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy which gets underway at 8pm.

Tonight’s Love Island sees bombshell Teddy stir things up in the Villa as he speed dates four girls. With a romantic set up on the Hideaway Terrace, Teddy gets to know Kaz, Rachel, Sharon and Faye.

Teddy wastes no time in complementing Kaz saying: “I was a bit like, ‘Woah’, when you walked through. I had to settle my nerves a little bit. Take a few deep breaths.”

And Kaz is feeling it, saying in the Beach Hut: “I just went steady with Teddy, it was like the Villa gods were listening to me. I better have made a good first impression!”

Rachel’s hot on her heels though and the talk quickly turns intimate.

Rachel tells Teddy: “I’m very modern in my dating. I don’t think a guy should always pay, I don’t expect a guy to pull out my chair… I want a guy to be a gentleman, but I don’t want a guy to think I’m one of those girls that fully depends on them to make me happy. I truly believe in life I can give myself anything I want, including an orgasm, if I’m going to go that far.”

Teddy replies: “You shouldn’t need to do the orgasm on your own though, surely? It should be a joint effort.”

Rachel adds: “Well, I’m waiting on someone to come along and do that for me. Hopefully not for long that won’t be the case. It’s too sexy right now, the energy is too hot. It’s been a while since I’ve felt like this.”

In the Beach Hut Rachel admits: “I am ready to start s***, because I want that guy.”

Sharon cuts to the chase as Teddy asks: “Do you make guys nervous then?”

Sharon replies: “I don’t know, do I make you nervous?”

Teddy says: “No – I’m more excited than nervous.”

Sharon admits: “I rate that.”

Faye arrives for Teddy’s fourth and final date, with Faye telling him: “You’re very attractive, a very attractive man. Nice eyes, I feel like you’re staring into my soul a little bit.”

And as the pair play footsie, Teddy admits: “I can’t lie, I’ve not done footsie with anyone, or whatever this is... this is the first time, it’s quite cute.”

Things look set to get tense in the Villa as all four girls are vying for his attention, with Rachel admitting: “Obviously the claws are going to come out, we’re competing for this guy.”

MILLIE AND LIAM SHARE FIRST KISS

Millie and Liam share their first kiss in the Villa outside of a challenge.

Sitting on the swing while the speed dates are happening, Liam says: “Faye’s gone.”

Millie laughs: “We can’t just snog now, I feel awkward, don’t you?”

Liam replies: “No.”

After sharing a kiss to whoops and cheers in the Villa Millie admits in the Beach Hut: “It’s nice to do something about the connection we’re feeling. It was a good snog and I can’t wait to snog him some more.”

Liam later adds: “It was a nice kiss, sexual tension there. I’m looking forward to sharing a bed with her.”

TOBY AND CHLOE AND MILLIE AND LIAM SLEEP OUTSIDE

Eager to share beds, Toby and Chloe, Millie and Liam all opt to swap sleeping in their official Villa couples to sleep together outside.

As the couples get close, Toby and Chloe enjoy a night filled with snogs and small talk.

Toby says the next day: “I feel like a kid who has been let out to play. I haven’t felt like this.”

Chloe says: “I’ve never known a boy to get so excited!”

TEDDY TALKS THE TALK

True to his word, Teddy spends the day getting to know the girls in the Villa, pulling various girls for chats.

As he continues to meet the girls throughout the day, who will grab Teddy’s attention the most?

THERE’S A RECOUPLING - AND IT’S THE BOYS’ DECISION

Teddy hasn’t got long to make his decision as the Islanders learn there’ll be a re-coupling that evening.

Hugo gets a text which reads: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling. The boys will each choose which girl they want to couple up with. The girl not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the Island #noregrets # agirlsgottodowhatagirlsgottodo ”

And it’s an anxious moment for some of the Islanders, with the couples nervous about who is going to pick whom...

