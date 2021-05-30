Virtual Kilcock art exhibition set to impress

A vitural art exhibition has been launched at Kilcock Art Gallery.

Titled Heritage — Oidhreacht, it opens on June 1 online. Featuring 32 artists and 47 original prints from Leinster Printmaking Studio and invited artists, it has been curated by artist Alice Hanratty, a member of Aosdána and its governing body, the Toscaireacht.

“Heritage plays a central role in shaping identity. Our heritage holds aspects of the past we value, and what we choose to pass on to future generations,” said the gallery.

“It has references in culture, buildings, traditional food and crafts, our bogs and native wildlife, folklore, placenames, literature, language and much more.”

For further information email info@kilcockartgllery.ie

To view this exhibition log on to www.kilcockartgallery.ie/exhibition/heritage-oidhreacht.

Kilcock Art Gallery was established by Breda Smyth and opened by the late artist George Campbell in 1978.

A family business, managed by Breda and her daughter Carina Smyth, the Gallery deals in fine paintings, sculpture and prints by leading names in Irish art.

A range of notable figures have visited and opened exhibitions at the gallery including Michael J. O’Sullivan, Jean Kennedy Smith, John Hurt, Loretta Glucksman Brennan and Tánaiste Dick Spring.