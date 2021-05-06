Free tickets for West Wicklow Music Festival

Free tickets are now available for the fifth West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival, which takes place, online, from May 20 to June 14.

Building on the success of previous festivals, the 2021 West Wicklow Festival boasts an incredible line-up of musicians from all over the world, with online concerts being held every Thursday and Monday for the duration of the festival.

The festival programme features 18 incredible artists over four weeks, including performances from the captivating Irish mezzo-soprano Rachel Kelly, internationally acclaimed Dutch violinist Rosanne Philippens with French pianist Julien Quentin, renowned French string quartet Quatuor Van Kuijk, the powerfully poetic UK based Sitkovetsky Trio, leading Turkish cellist Jamal Aliyev and English pianist Sam Armstrong, Gramophone Award winning Scottish guitarist Sean Shibe, rising Irish stars violinist Phoebe White and pianist Peter Regan, and the Festival’s Founder & Artistic Director, celebrated Irish pianist Fiachra Garvey.

“I am thrilled that the festival is delivering such a superb programme, featuring so many incredibly talented and exciting artists, all for free online, in tip top HD quality! Of course we all desperately miss live audiences, but I hope the quality of the recordings will make everyone feel that the concert hall experience has been welcomed into their own home! It has been a huge challenge to organise this year’s festival with many extra obstacles, but I hope that everyone will enjoy the final product, into which, all involved, have poured their hearts and souls," said Fiachra Garvey, Founder & Artistic Director

The West Wicklow Festival programme features some of the most celebrated works in the chamber music canon including composers such as Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy Fauré, Mendelssohn, Schumann and Tchaikovsky, to name a few, in addition to proudly presenting works from 20th and 21st century composers, including Siobhán Cleary, David Fennessy, T.C.Kelly, Sam Perkin, Édith Canat de Chizy, Mompou, Berstein and many more!

The festival is also delighted to announce the commissioning of Irish composer Linda Buckley to write a new song cycle entitled “The Finite Air”, which will receive its world premiere during the festival, as well as the world premiere of “Citadel of Light” by emerging composer Garry Wilkinson (winner of the inaugural WWF composition competition).

Founded in 2017 by award-winning Wicklow pianist Fiachra Garvey, the West Wicklow Festival was established in order to promote the beautiful area of West Wicklow by staging an annual festival featuring some of Ireland and the worlds’ premiere artists. Viewers are invited to enjoy the concerts for free online, but the festival is asking that those who are in a position to do, consider making a donation to the festival charity.

For further information about the West Wicklow Festival, including featured artists, how to book free tickets etc. please visit westwicklowfestival.com