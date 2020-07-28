Closer Look: New season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy starring Robert Sheehan drops this week

Title: The Umbrella Academy

Trailer:

Where can I watch it? Netflix

When can I watch it? Season One is currently available to stream on Netflix, and Season Two will be available from this Friday (July 31).

What are the reviews like? Quite good, actually. IMDB scores it at 7.9 from over 105,000 reviews, while the Rotten Tomatoes critics seem to be on the same page with a cool 75%.

So, what's The Umbrella Academy about?

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics.

On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his "children" to save the world.

Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father's passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

What's new in Season Two?

Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right - the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960.

Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which - spoiler alert! - turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?).

Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.

Season Two will be available to stream from this Friday, July 31.