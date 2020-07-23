Here's all the new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in August

Nearly another month down, and with it comes a whole new batch of TV shows, movies and documentaries arriving to Netflix.

If you've already worked your way through the bulk of what's currently on offer (like the rest of us), well then here's the list of everything due to be added to the streaming platform's catalogue across the month of August:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV SERIES


Mundo Mistério  4/8/2020


The Rain: Season 3   6/8/2020 


High Seas: Season 3  7/8/2020


Selling Sunset: Season 3   7/8/2020 


Sing On! Germany   7/8/2020


Tiny Creatures  7/8/2020


¡Nailed It! México: Season 2   7/8/2020


GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event  10/8/2020


Greenleaf: Season 5   12/8/2020


Teenage Bounty Hunters   14/8/2020


3%: Season 4  14/8/2020


Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story  14/8/2020


El robo del siglo  14/8/2020


Rita: Season 5   15/8/2020


DeMarcus Family Rules  19/8/2020


Biohackers   20/8/2020


Hoops  21/8/2020


Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3  8/21/2020


Lucifer: Season 5  21/8/2020


Trinkets: Season 2  25/8/2020


Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol  26/8/2020


La venganza de Analía   26/8/2020


Million Dollar Beach House  26/8/2020


Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 


NETLIX FILM


Work It  7/8/2020 


Berlin, Berlin  7/8/2020 


Santana  28/8/2020


Une fille facile   13/8/2020


Project Power  14/8/2020


Crazy Awesome Teachers  17/8/2020  


Crímenes de familia   19/8/2020 


Fuego negro  21/8/2020 


All Together Now   28/8/2020  


The Sleepover  21/8/2020 


Fearless   14/8/2020


NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY


Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning   4/8/2020


Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids  11/8/2020

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES


Immigration Nation  3/8/2020  


Connected  2/8/2020 


World's Most Wanted  5/8/2020 


Anelka : Misunderstood  5/8/2020 


(Un)Well  12/8/2020  


High Score  19/8/2020 


John Was Trying to Contact Aliens  20/8/2020


Rising Phoenix  26/8/2020 


NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY


Super Monsters: The New Class   1/8/2020 


A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp  4/8/2020


Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave  4/8/2020 


The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2  7/8/2020   


Wizards: Tales of Arcadia  7/8/2020


Word Party Songs  7/8/2020 


The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space  7/8/2020


Alien TV  21/8/2020


Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun  14/8/2020


Glitch Techs: Season 2  17/8/2020 


Emily's Wonder Lab  25/8/2020 

NETFLIX ANIME


The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods  6/8/2020


Great Pretender  20/8/2020


Aggretsuko: Season 3   27/8/2020 

Additional Licenced Highlights arriving in August


23/08/2020   13 Going on 30


01/08/2020   American History X


01/08/2020 American Pie Presents: Band Camp


01/08/2020 Bad Grandpa .5


14/08/2020   Bee Movie


01/08/2020  Child's Play 2


01/08/2020  Deep Impact


01/08/2020   DON'T TELL THE BRIDE: Season 1


15/08/2020  Drifters: Season 1-4


01/08/2020  Duplicity


01/08/2020  Flipped


01/08/2020   Friday Night Dinner: Season 5


01/08/2020  How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days


01/08/2020   Jackass 2.5


01/08/2020   Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie


01/08/2020   Jackass: Number Two


15/08/2020   Jackass: The Movie


09/08/2020   Jumanji


01/08/2020   Open Season


01/08/2020   Out of Sight


01/08/2020   Rumor Has It...


01/08/2020   Seed of Chucky


08/08/2020   Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1


01/08/2020   Sex and the City 2


01/08/2020   The Fall: Series 1-3


01/08/2020  The Imitation Game


14/08/2020   The Invention of Lying


01/08/2020  The Judge


01/08/2020   The Mask


03/08/2020   The Peanut Butter Falcon


13/08/2020   The Peanuts Movie


01/08/2020   The Saint


01/08/2020   The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1


01/08/2020   The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2


01/08/2020   The Twilight Saga: Eclipse


01/08/2020   The Twilight Saga: New Moon


01/08/2020   Twilight


26/08/2020   Venom