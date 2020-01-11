Sarah Swaine Memorial event tomorrow, Sunday January 12

The third annual Sarah Swaine Memorial Run will be hosted tomorrow in Kilcullen, with proceeds this year going to Make A Wish Foundation.

Dedicated to local girl, Sarah Swaine (above) who died in 2016, aged 19 years, the event begins from the parish centre, Kilcullen at 1pm for the 10km run, and a few minutes later for the 5km run/walk participants.

Medals for the event have kindly been sponsored by Kilcullen-based company, Carve On, who specialise in quality leather goods and giftware.

Registration tomorrow prior to the race start, or online at PopUp Races.

All athletes and walkers welcome to attend, and all support for Make a Wish Foundation appreciated