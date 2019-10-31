'Musical Memories' - Naas Musical Society celebrates 25th anniversary with pulsating show

Photos Aishling Conway

Take a waltz down a musical memory lane this November with Naas Musical Society! The society are preparing to celebrate 25 years of staging award winning shows and creative concerts with a pulsating concert entitled 'Musical Memories'.

Whether you have done the Merry Widow Waltz, said Hello Dolly or I Do in The Wedding Singer, there will be something for everyone in this three night extravaganza!

Naas Musical Society is also very excited to be working with MD, Brian Brady and founding member, director and Naas legend, Mona Conroy (assisted by Claire Regan). Last year’s leading lady, Aideen Leacy is completing the team to choreograph.

Sister Act - Aisling Burke with Shane Byrne, Andrew O'Grady, John Dooley, Peter Nolan and Liam Corridan

And, if all that wasn’t enough, the society will be joined by many past members from shows including My Fair Lady, Showboat, Clown, Anything Goes, Calamity Jane and Oklahoma to name but a few! So book the dates in your diary, 13, 14 and 15 November at The Moat Theatre and come and support the society’s amazing achievement and help them on their road to the next 25 years “Ah wouldn’t it be loverly”....

Tickets are €15pp/€12 concession. Bookings at the Moat Theatre, Naas (045) 883 030.