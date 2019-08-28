New Kildare drama group: Sallins Dramatic Society to stage Wake In The West
Raising the curtain
Eimear Humphreys as Mary Healy and Paul Kiernan as Martin Healy
Sallins Dramatic Society are proud to present Wake In The West by Michael J Ginnelly next week.
The play is set during the wake of Tom Healy who has drank himself to death and now wishes his grave to be a watery one by requesting cremation and the scattering of his ashes at sea.
The comedy begins when a neighbour decides that Tom is not entitled to take it all with him — and so sets in motion a series of hilarious events.
“We are very excited to have Ciaran O'Shea directing assisted by David Dunne in what is our very first production,” said a spokesperson for Sallins Dramatic Society.
The play willl take place in the Bridgewater Inn in Sallins from September 4 to 7, and it promises fun-filled evenings of entertainment for all.
Tickets are €12 and can be purchases from Sarah McCormack on 087 6746458 and Fiona Humphreys on 086 0268015, or see the group’s Facebook page for more information.
