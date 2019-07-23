The Handmaid's Tale sequel launch live at Newbridge's Riverbank

The official launch of The Testaments, Margaret Atwood's highly-anticipated sequel to to The Handmaid's Tale, will be broadcast live to the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge on Tuesday, September 10.

The momentous literary event will be celebrated with an exclusive live cinema broadcast, as Fane Productions present an evening with the Canadian novelist, poet, literary critic and inventor, which will be beamed to cinemas worldwide.

The publication of Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale in 1985, which has been made into the current, Emmy Award-winning television series, have created a cultural phenomenon, as handmaids have become a symbol of women’s rights and a protest against misogyny and oppression. Live from the London stage, Atwood will be interviewed by broadcaster and author Samira Ahmed in a conversation spanning the length of Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works, and why she has returned to her seminal handmaid story, 34 years later.

‘Dear Readers: Everything you’ve ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings is the inspiration for this book. Well, almost everything! The other inspiration is the world we’ve been living in.’

With exclusive readings from the new book by special guests, this will be an unmissable and intimate event with Atwood, spotlighting her signature insight, humour and intellect.

The Testaments will be published by Vintage on September 10.