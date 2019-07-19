Platinum Clubhouse in Newbridge hosting Open Day today

'Success', a word that for some means achieving academic or sporting acclaim. For others, it's promotion at work or to rise to the celebrity sphere of the entertainment world. For someone who lives with mental health issues, 'success' is a day you can face the world, a day you feel you can cope and rise above the debilitating conflicts within that suck your energy and drain your inner self.

'Success' is this year's theme for Platinum Clubhouse which celebrates 20 years in Co Kildare. As such, they're hosting an open event from 2-4pm today, July 19 and would love all past and present members to attend, along with anyone who'd like to see their work. Located next to Newbridge Silverware, at Unit B1, Century Park, Newbridge Industrial Estate, Platinum has everything to celebrate. Open five days a week, from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 4pm, the centre is manned by 6 HSE staff but more importantly, co-run by its members.

“We have a partnership here of staff and members, and the two work hand in hand together, to achieve our goal which is to restore confidence and support our members in their return to mental well being” said Carmel Doyle, Manager at the clubhouse in Newbridge.

“Everything here is aimed at supporting our members, helping them to regain their confidence. But its a dual combination; even with organising the anniversary celebrations, two staff members liaised with 6 members on deciding everything for the event. We work hand in hand, members are involved and contribute to everything in the day to day running of the clubhouse. For example, a member might be on kitchen duty, manning the social media site, facilitating new members, etc”.

Carmel stated 'success' was the theme for the celebrations on Friday, July 19. “We see success in terms of someone with mental health issues who manages to control/reduce the confinements of their illness, as they begin to feel more confident and better able to face the world. We see members in here regularly, some only need to come in now and again for support, others need our support more often.

“We place huge emphasis on connecting with the local community and have been involved with recent events such as Singing with Wellness, June Fest, yarn bombing, etc. We work with our members so they can engage with other members and with the community. As they return to good mental health, we further help them find employment.”

And Platinum Clubhouse feel they have been hugely successful to date. “We've had over 290 members here in the past 20 years. Once a member, always a member, you can pop in and out as often and as much as you need us. Every month, we have at least 100 members here, attending the day to day runnings of the centre”.

Carmel extended an open invitation to anyone who'd like to attend the anniversary celebrations this afternoon, July 19 from 2-4pm.

Platinum Clubhouse, Unit B1, Century Park, Newbridge Industrial Estate, Newbridge, Co. Kildare W12 D586

(045 433 229