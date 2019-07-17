BREAKING: Electric Picnic just made some major line-up announcements!

Electric Picnic has announced even more amazing acts for the sold-out festival in Laois.

See the latest names to be added to the line up below!

GERRY CINNAMON – JOHNNY MARR – J HUS – CHARLI XCX

RICHIE HAWTIN – RICHARD ASHCROFT

ALL TVVINS – BIIG PIIG – BRITTANY HOWARD – CASSIA – DAVID KEENAN

DECLAN J DONOVAN – DJ SEINFIELD – DUFF MCKAGAN – EASY LIFE – EVE – FJAAK

GIRL IN RED – IDER – INHALER – JUST MUSTARD – KETTAMA – LE BOOM – MAVERICK SABRE - MELLA DEE

OTHERKIN – POWPIG - REBŪKE – ROB DE BOER

SILVERBACKS – SOJA – SOMEBODY’S CHILD – SPORTS TEAM –TALOS – ULY – VIAGRA BOYS

WHITE REAPER – WILD YOUTH - WORKING MEN’S CLUB – YONAKA

With lots more summer to come it’s a fine time to add some more cherries to the bustling bowl of goodies.

Joining the big names such as Florence, Billie and Hozier will be chart-topping Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon who will make his Picnic debut this year, guaranteed to be a Belter!

Charli XCX also makes her Picnic debut appearance, alongside electronica DJ Richie Hawtin, grime rapper J Hus and legends Johnny Marr and Richard Ashcroft.

Add those to an already amazing list of acts and you have the perfect playlist for Ireland’s favourite music and arts festival. It’s time to sit back and start planning!

So with just 6 weeks to go before the biggest weekend of music, spoken word, art and food, Electric Picnic welcomes – Gerry Cinnamon, Johnny Marr, J Hus, Charli XCX, Richie Hawtin, Richard Ashcroft, All Tvvins, Biig Piig, Brittany Howard, Cassia, David Keenan, Declan J Donovan, DJ Seinfeld, Duff McKagan, Easy Life, Eve, Fjaak, Girl in Red, Ider, Inhaler, Just Mustard, Kettama, Le Boom, Maverick Sabre, Mella Dee, Otherkin, Powpig, Rebūke, Rob de Boer, Silverbacks, Soja, Somebody’s Child, Sports Team, Talos, Uly, Viagra Boys, White Reaper, Wild Youth, Working Men’s Club and Yonaka.

And of course there is much, much more to look forward to from the rowdy guitar riffs in Trailer Park and Salty Dog, to the tranquil whimsical wonderland that is The Hazel Wood, to the pulsating heart of Electric Picnic – The Body & Soul Village. Never one to rest on our laurels, stay tuned for some exciting news on Freetown, the brand new area which promises to bring a whole new level of intrigue.

Electric Picnic is completely sold out and subject to licence.