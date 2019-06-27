Electric Picnic inspired family festival Kaleidoscope on this weekend in Blessington

The countdown is on for the Electric Picnic inspired family camping festival, Kaleidoscope on at Russborough House in Blessington this weekend.

Russborough House swings open its gates for its first ever festival on the Friday, June 28 to 30, 2019.

Kaleidoscope Festival will provide three days of high energy, full colour, multi-stage entertainment over 16 stages, designed to entice and enthrall all, from babes in arms to those eligible for a bus pass!

Born out of Electric Picnic, Kaleidoscope harnesses the magic of Picnic’s entertainment and family campsites, tailoring the overall festival experience to the desires of the festival-going family and bringing the essence of Electric Picnic to a brand-new venue. Kaleidoscope heralds a new era of programming for the sophisticated taste of modern parents, discerning kids and all-knowing teens.

On Friday, BellX1 are the headline act on the main stage at 8.45pm, on Saturday, it’s Imelda May and on Sunday it’s Tom Odell. On the Zozimus Stage, the headline act at 8.45pm on Friday is King King Company, on Saturday it’s Le Galaxie DJs and on Sunday it’s Kormac.

Two separate areas will cater for 4-10 year olds (Wonderland in the Woods) and 10-16 year olds (Wonderland in the Walled Garden) with art, science, history, nature workshops and storytelling for the younger children and photography, animation, film and writing workshops for the older children.

The Campervan and Camp By Your Car tickets is available from Ticketmaster. And there is still the usual family campsites plus the opportunity to glamp in Boutique and Pink Moon camping which many will know from Electric Picnic.

Enjoy a view like no other during morning yoga on Russborough’s front lawn or escape to the woodland spa for a hot tub or massage treatment. Sing along with the Dublin Gospel Choir and enjoy everything this brand new festival has to offer.

