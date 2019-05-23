Kildare emergency services plan Blue Light Fight Night in aid of HOPE(D)

Kildare Emergency Services are hosting a white collar boxing competition in aid of the HOPE(D) (Helping Other People Escape Depression).

This mental health charity is based in Newbridge.

Members from An Garda Síochána, the Fire Service, The Ambulance Service and Civil Defence are fighting in this event to raise money for a great cause.

This event is on in the Osprey Hotel in Naas on Saturday, June 15. Tickets are €20 and doors open at 7:30pm.

Tickets can be bought from all fighters participating in the event, Naas Garda Station District Office and additional places will be added.