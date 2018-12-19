Three Tenors Christmas concert in Naas this weekend

A very special Christmas Concert will take place at St David’s Church on Naas’ Main Street next Friday, December 21, when the Three Tenors come to town.

After three previous Naas sell-out shows, and performing at the National Concert Hall and the International Eucharistic Congress, the trio will perform an evening of popular classic hits from Sinatra, the Dubliners, Pavarotti and more.

The current Three Tenors line-up of Shane Morgan, Dominic McGorian and Derek Moloney sold out the five-star Belfast Lyric Theatre two months in advance. They also performed in Armagh, Christ Church Dublin, and Galway Cathedrals, with standing ovations at every Concert! The trio has regularly appeared on both BBC, RTE Radio One and on TV3.

In February 2018, the trio performed three songs live and chatted on RTE Radio One’s Sunday with Miriam programme.

Their repertoire is a classic mix packed with spiritual favourites — Ave Maria, The Prayer, I Believe, and a superb selection of uplifting songs including Somewhere Over the Rainbow, Time to say Goodbye, My Way, and O Sole Mio.

Their popular Irish numbers include Homes of Donegal, Spanish Lady, Caledonia and Sweet Sixteen —something for everyone! Also for Christmas, they will perform the festive favourites O Holy Night and Silent Night.

Their noted friendliness and connection with their audience makes this a unique Tenors concert.

The trio was the only group selected to perform a unique part for the opening of the 50th International Eucharistic Congress both in the RDS and in Croke Park Stadium Dublin June 2012 before an audience of 100,000 people.

Ireland’s favourite trio was the headline act to perform for the sell-out European Premiere for the film Lincoln sharing the stage with leading stars Sinead O’Connor, Shane McGowan and Chris De Burgh. Among the attendance were Hollywood stars Daniel Day Lewis, Steven Spielberg and Sally Field (who all singled out the trio, requesting to meet them after the performance).

In 2016 the trio was selected by Irish Government to headline the 1916 Centenary State Reception in Dublin Castle, Easter Sunday March 2016 for 3,000 special invited guests from around the world.

The concert in the atmospheric venue of St David’s Church starts at 8pm on Friday, December 21.

Tickets

Tickets are available at the Moat Theatre Box Office (045 883030 or info@moattheatre.com) and Jam Music on Main Street, Naas. Tickets are €29.