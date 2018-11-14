This is when Santa Claus is coming to Newbridge

Santa Claus is coming to Newbridge town...

The jolly old fella will be flying into the Whitewater Shopping Centre on his silver sleigh on Saturday, November 24, at 2pm.

Festivities commence at 12pm.

Renowned local Patrician Primary School Newbridge Band will play festive favourites as they march through Newbridge town, alongside 'Stage Academy' & ‘Dancetones’, leading Santa’s vintage convertible cadillac to Whitewater Shopping Centre.

Local Gardaí will close Newbridge main street to traffic and escort the Santa from Newbridge Garda Station to his Newbridge base in Whitewater Shopping Centre.

On arrival at the Centre, Santa will continue his journey on his silver sleigh, moving through the mall to his enchanted grotto, located in the Sports Lounge. Experience the magic as a flurry of indoor snow falls to the sound of “The Little Drummer Boy” resonating throughout the centre.

Santa and his friendly helpers will be welcoming visitors from Saturday November 24 until Sunday December 24.

Meeting Santa is free for all. Instead, donations are invited to Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

WOW at Whitewater Christmas celebrations commences on Thursday November 22, and finishes on November 25.

Check out the Whitewater website for Santa visiting times.

