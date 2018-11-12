This year's Newbridge Christmas Iights to be better than ever

Christmas is fast approaching and Santa definitely won't be bypassing Newbridge with this year's Christmas lights set to guide him on his way.

The Newbridge Christmas Lights Committee are delighted to announce that the Illuminations will be switched on next Friday, November 16.

"Niall Whyte and his wonderful team have been busy installing the Christmas lights for Newbridge 2018. The official lighting up ceremony is taking place on Sunday, December 2 from 4pm to 5pm when we will be lighting up Georges Street and two amazing Christmas Trees. This year we will gather on Georges Street and children can deliver their christmas letter directly to santa in his grotto. There will be fun, frolics and music, with a winter warming mulled wine for adults and sweet treats for children," said the committee.

The christmas lighting of Newbridge is supported by Kildare County Council and by all the businesses in the town. The committee members of Joe Kelly, Dep Fiona O'Loughlin, Yvonne Foley, Mary Doyle, Cllr Morgan McCabe and George Kennedy would like to thank everyone who supports the Christmas Lights Campaign and those who attended Christmas Lights Quiz Night Fundraiser.

"It is very important for Newbridge the commercial heart of County KIldare to have the town looking its best at this time of the year for business customers and those coming home from abroad for Christmas. The committee would ask everyone to shop local this Christmas and keep our Main St alive and vibrant," added the committee.

"Online is easy, but local is better for everyone. We are also delighted to announce that a full size Christmas Crib Nativity Scene will reappear after along absence from outside the Town Hall thanks to the efforts of the Newbridge Christmas

Crib Committee, it will be illuminated also."