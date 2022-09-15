KILDARE WEATHER: Cloudy and dry today with sunny spells expected
Today will be dry with a fair amount of cloud and some sunny intervals. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees with moderate north to northwest breezes.
Tonight will be dry with clear spells and some patches of mist or fog. It will be quite chilly with lowest temperatures of 3 to 8 degrees, coldest in the midlands.
Today will be mainly dry, but quite cloudy with just a few sunny intervals ☁️️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 15, 2022
Some isolated light showers are possible over the northern half of the country ️
Highs:14-17°C ️
Winds will be moderate north to northwest
More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/DMx8QsbchY
Pollen Forecast
Low
PIC: A public meeting between residents and local representatives in Rathangan, which was held on August 31 in response to backlash to the proposed modular homes in the Beechgrove Estate .
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.