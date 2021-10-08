Weather forecast for Ireland at the weekend with better weather on the way as high pressure builds

While the weather is set to be very wet for much of the country on Friday and through tonight, he weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend is for more settled conditions for the country with a good deal of dry weather expected.

According to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann, the weather will turn largely settled in the coming days as high pressure builds over Ireland but it will be cooler.

There will be a dull start on Friday morning with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heavy in places. Rain will become lighter and patchier through the morning, with drier intervals and occasional bright spells developing. A spell of heavier rain will spread over parts of the southwest and west in the evening, with a further risk of localised flooding. Mild with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, possibly reaching 20 degrees in parts of the east with the best of the sunny spells, in a mostly moderate southerly breeze.

Persistent rain will gradually extend northeastwards on Friday night to all areas with a clearance moving into western areas towards morning. Mild with temperatures not falling below 12 to 14 degrees in mostly moderate southerly winds with some mist patches developing.

The latest weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann says there will be a clearance to drier conditions with good sunny spells in the west which will extend eastwards through the morning and early afternoon as the rain moves into the Irish Sea with some patchy drizzle following. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with light to moderate northwesterly breezes developing.

It will be a largely dry night on Saturday night with long clear spells and just isolated showers, mostly near northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in a light west to northwest breeze with mist and fog forming, becoming dense in places.

According to Met Eireann, Sunday will be largely dry with sunny spells though a few showers will continue in parts of Ulster. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

Continuing mainly dry overnight on Sunday night with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in a light west to northwest. Mist and fog will form again, with a risk of becoming quite dense in places.

According to the latest Met Erireann weather forecast, Monday will be mostly dry for the morning with some sunny spells. However, light outbreaks of rain will move in over Ulster through the morning, extending to the northern half of the country during the afternoon. Staying largely dry further south. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a light to moderate west to northwest wind, fresher on northern coasts. Light rain will slowly move further south overnight, becoming patchier as it does so. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees with clear spells generally, but milder over parts of Ulster where outbreaks of rain will persist. Mist and fog will once again develop in light northwesterly breezes.