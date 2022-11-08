Kildare GAA: Straffan fall away to exit Leinster at the quarter-final stage

AIB Leinster Club Junior Football Championship

Clonmore 3-4

Straffan 0-8

This AIB Leinster Club Junior Football Championship quarter-final at Network Dr Cullen Park, Carlow may have ended with seven scores for Clonmore and eight for Straffan however for the Kildare Junior champions it was not enough as included three goals for the Carlow champions which was more than enough to see them advance to semi-final.

A disappointing result for Paul Drewett's side, especially when one considers they looked to be in control mid-way through the second half when three ahead and at that stage Clonmore had not raised in a second half flag.

On the other hand Straffan were not to raise another flag for the fourth and final quarter of this game played in a brilliant sunshine throughout with a the winners have the benefit of a slight breeze in the second half.

A bit of a slow burner with Straffan gaining the early initiative with Rob Kelly firing over the opening point of the game after some 22 seconds.

And while it took all of nine minutes before the next score of the game arrived, it also came Straffan's way, John Tracey firing over an impressive score from a long way out to make it 0-2 to 0-00.

Clonmore gave an early indication of their ability to score goals when full forward, Con Murphy, got through only be denied by a brilliant save from keeper Matthew Duggan.

Ten minutes in and the home side opened with a point from Shane McGrath.

But Straffan hit back almost immediately with Ruairí Power, who had a fine game putting his side two up.

A brilliant interception by Clonmore's wing back Billy Lawlor, saw him burst through the Straffan rear guard before off-loading to Con Murphy and the full forward gave Matthew Duggan no chance from close in and the Carlow champs led 1-1 to 0-3 on 17 minutes.

Another dangerous attack saw Duggan again deny Clonmore, Con Murphy again having the goal attempt saved.

Tom Donovan, who had a fine game for Straffan in the middle set up John Treacy who got his second of the game to level up matters and while Enda McGrath edged Clonmore ahead, it was Straffan who finished the half best with points from Ruairí Power and an Austin Allen free to lead at the break 0-6 yo 1-2.

Straffan increased that lead early on the resumption, Austin Allen making an interception, carried the ball forward before firing over and as we reached mid-way in the half Ruairí Power raised his third of the game to put the Kildare lads three clear, 0-8 to 1-2, Clonmore yet to score in the second half.

However that was about as good as it got for Straffan as Luke Connolly led by example as he reduce the lead on 50 minutes to two but three minutes late a fine more involving Jake Hickey, Luke Connelly and Owen Connolly saw the latter palm to the net to take the lead by one.

Suddenly Clonmore had the wind in their sails, added a point from Shane McGrath and a third goal following another fine more that ended with Jake Hickey palming another goal to the back of the Straffan net deep into injury time.

That was that, Clonmore added a late point from Anthony Kealy McDonald as the final whistle arrived, the Carlow champions winning on a final score line of Clonmore 3-4 Straffan 0-8.

A very disappointing ending for Straffan who seemed to have the game at their mercy but faded away in the fine quarter.

Scorers: Clonmore, Con Murphy 1-0, Jake Hickey 1-0, Eoin Connolly 1-0, Shane McGrath 0-2 (free), Enda McGrath 0-1, Luke Connolly 0-1, Anthony Kealy McDonald 0-1.

Straffan, Ruairi Power 0-3, John Treacy 0-2, Austin Allen 0-2 (free), Rob Kelly 0-1,

CLONMORE: Colm McGrath; James Whelan, Anthony Kealy McDonald, Paddy Gahan; Shane Murphy, Matt Cullen, Billy Lawlor; Enda McGrath, Luke Connolly; Rob Bulmer, Shane McGrath cpt, Tom Pollard; Rory Maguire, Con Murphy, Jake Hickey. Subs: Eoin Connolly for Rory Maguire (half-time); David Mulvany for Rory Maguire (43 minutes); Dylan Doyle for Con Murphy (47 minutes); Anthony Byrne for Billy Lawlor (60 minutes); Owen Coleman for Shane McGrath (64 minutes).

STRAFFAN: Matthew Duggan; Nathan O'Brien, Niall Devane, Lee Donoghue; Ed Neenan, Cian Gaynor, Rory Byrne; Tom Donovan, John Tracey; Ruairí Power, Rob Kelly, Liam O'Donovan; Aaron Kiernan, Austin Allen, Andy O'Neill. Subs: Dec Reilly for Rob Kelly (blood sub 36-38 minutes); Dec Reilly for Lee Donoghue (52 minutes); Paul Donovan for Aaron Kiernan (55 minutes).

REFEREE: Enda Kelly, Westmeath