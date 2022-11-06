Kildare GAA: Kilmacud Crokes too much power for Naas

Andrew McGowan of Kilmacud Crokes in action against Brian Kane of Naas during the AIB Leinster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Quarter-Final match between Kilmacud Crokes and Naas
Naas had their Leinster Club hopes smashed by a goal hungry Kilmacud Crokes at Parnell Park this afternoon.
Goals proved the difference and it was a green flag of the give-away variety that got the winners off to the perfect start, after five minutes and while Naas recovered from that start got the lead back to one but goal number two arrived before the break, the Dublin champs leading by 2-7 to 0-7; Shane Walsh again excelling for the winners.
Naas certainly threw everything at it in the second half but a third goal killed the game off as a contest in the 37 minute.
Despite four points from Darragh Kirwan and three for Alex Beirne Naas never created any real goal chances, Kilmacud winning on a final score line of 3-14 to 0-14.
Scorers: Kilmacud Crokes, Dara Mullin 1-1, Craig Dias 1-0, Hugh Kenny 1-0, Shane Walsh 0-5 (3 frees), Aidan Jones 0-2, Shane Cunningham 0-3, Tom Fox 0-1, Shane Horan 0-1, Cian O'Connor 0-1 (free).
Naas, Darragh Kirwan 0-4, Alex Beirne 0-3, Tom Browne 0-1, Eamonn Callaghan 0-2, Luke Mullins 0-2 (two 45s), Ciaran Doyle 0-1, Brian Stynes 0-1.
KILMACUD CROKES: Conor Ferris; Michael Mullin, Theo Clancy, Dan O'Brien; Cillian O'Shea, Rory O'Carroll, Andrew McGowan; Craig Dias, Ben Shovlin; Shane Horan, Shane Cunningham cpt., Aidan Jones; Hugh Kenny, Dara Mullin, Shane Walsh. Subs: Tom Fox for Hugh Kenny (39 minutes); Cian O'Connor for Shane Horan (42 minutes); Jeff Kenny for Andrew McGowan (53 minutes); Anthony Quinn for Michael Mullin (55 minutes); BrianSherry for Shane Cunninghaam (58 minutes);
NAAS: Luke Mullins; Cathal Daly, Brian Byrne, Mark Maguire; Paddy McDermott, Eoin Doyle cpt., Tom Browne; James Burke, Paul McDermott; Brian Kane, Alex Beirne, Dermot Hanafin; Eamonn Callaghan, Darragh Kirwan, Ciaran Doyle. Subs: Jack Cleary for Paul McDermott (half-time); Jack McKevitt for Brian Kane (42 minutes); Kevin Cummins for Ciaran Doyle (50 minutes); Brian Stynes for Mark Maguire (51 minutes); Eoghan Prizeman for Tom Browne (58 minutes)
REFEREE: Anthony Nolan, Wicklow.
