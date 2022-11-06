Search

06 Nov 2022

Kildare GAA: Kilmacud Crokes too much power for Naas

Three goals difference betweent the sides

Kildare GAA: Naas

Andrew McGowan of Kilmacud Crokes in action against Brian Kane of Naas during the AIB Leinster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Quarter-Final match between Kilmacud Crokes and Naas

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

06 Nov 2022 6:03 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Naas had their Leinster Club hopes smashed by a goal hungry Kilmacud Crokes at Parnell Park this afternoon.

Goals proved the difference and it was a green flag of the give-away variety that got the winners off to the perfect start, after five minutes and while Naas recovered from that start got the lead back to one but goal number two arrived before the break, the Dublin champs leading by 2-7 to 0-7; Shane Walsh again excelling for the winners.

Naas certainly threw everything at it in the second half but a third goal killed the game off as a contest in the 37 minute.

Despite four points from Darragh Kirwan and three for Alex Beirne Naas never created any real goal chances, Kilmacud winning on a final score line of 3-14 to 0-14.

Scorers: Kilmacud Crokes, Dara Mullin 1-1, Craig Dias 1-0, Hugh Kenny 1-0, Shane Walsh 0-5 (3 frees), Aidan Jones 0-2, Shane Cunningham 0-3, Tom Fox 0-1, Shane Horan 0-1, Cian O'Connor 0-1 (free).


Naas, Darragh Kirwan 0-4, Alex Beirne 0-3, Tom Browne 0-1, Eamonn Callaghan 0-2, Luke Mullins 0-2 (two 45s), Ciaran Doyle 0-1, Brian Stynes 0-1.

KILMACUD CROKES: Conor Ferris; Michael Mullin, Theo Clancy, Dan O'Brien; Cillian O'Shea, Rory O'Carroll, Andrew McGowan; Craig Dias, Ben Shovlin; Shane Horan, Shane Cunningham cpt., Aidan Jones; Hugh Kenny, Dara Mullin, Shane Walsh. Subs: Tom Fox for Hugh Kenny (39 minutes); Cian O'Connor for Shane Horan (42 minutes); Jeff Kenny for Andrew McGowan (53 minutes); Anthony Quinn for Michael Mullin (55 minutes); BrianSherry for Shane Cunninghaam (58 minutes);


NAAS: Luke Mullins; Cathal Daly, Brian Byrne, Mark Maguire; Paddy McDermott, Eoin Doyle cpt., Tom Browne; James Burke, Paul McDermott; Brian Kane, Alex Beirne, Dermot Hanafin; Eamonn Callaghan, Darragh Kirwan, Ciaran Doyle. Subs: Jack Cleary for Paul McDermott (half-time); Jack McKevitt for Brian Kane (42 minutes); Kevin Cummins for Ciaran Doyle (50 minutes); Brian Stynes for Mark Maguire (51 minutes); Eoghan Prizeman for Tom Browne (58 minutes)


REFEREE: Anthony Nolan, Wicklow.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media