05 Nov 2022

Kildare GAA: Straffan crash out to Clonmore

Ballyeague also out of Leinster

Kildare GAA: Straffan

Paul Drewitt, Straffan manager

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

05 Nov 2022 4:06 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Straffan's run in the AIB Leinster JFC came to an abrupt end at Dr Cullen Park, Carlow,  this afternoone, losing out to Clonmore of Carlow on a final score line of Clonmore 3-4 to 0-8.

Straffan led at the brek 0-6 to 1-2 and early in the second half stretched that lead to three, 0-8 to 1-2 (44 minutes).

However it  was the home side who finished the stronger with goals from Eoin Connolly and Jake lHickey to book their place in the semi-final.

Scorers: Straffan, Rauiri Power 0-3, John Treacy 0-2, Austin Allen 0-2 (free), Rob Kelly 0-1,

Clonmore, Con Murphy 1-0, Jake Hickey 1-0, eoin Connolly 1-0, Shane McGrath 0-2 (free), Enda McGrath 0-1, Luke Cnnolly 0-1.

STRAFFAN: Matthew Duggan; Nathan O'Brien Niall Devane, Lee donoghue; Ed Neenan, Cian Gaynor, Rory Byrne; Tom Donovan, John Tracey; Ruairí Power, Rob Kelly, Liam O'donovan; Aaron Kiernan, Austin Allen, Andy O'Neill. Subs: Dec Reilly for Rob Kelly (blood sub 36-38 minutes); Dec Reilly for Lee donoghue (52 minutes); Paul donovan for Aaron Kiernan (55 minutes).


CLONMORE: Colm McGrath; James Whelan, Anthony Kealy McDonald, Paddy Gahan; Shane Murphy., Matt Cullen, Billy Lawlor; Enda McGrath, Luke Connolly; Rob Bulmer, Shane McGrath cpt, Tom Pollard; Rory Maguire, Con Murphy, Jake Hickey. Subs: Eoin Connolly for Rory Maguire (half-time); David Mulvany for Rory Maguire (43 minutes); Dylan Doyle for Con Murphy (47 minutes); Anthony Mbyrne for Billy Lawlor (60 minuts); Owen Coleman for Shane McGrath (64 miuutes).

REFEREE: Enda Kelly.

In the IFC quarter-final Ballyteague also lost out going down to Dunshaughlin of Meath in Navan 2-19  to 0-10.

