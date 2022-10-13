Kildare Rugby: Cill Dara and Athy clash in Ger Molloy Memorial

Cill Dara RFC will play Athy RFC this Saturday evening, October 15, at Silken Thomas Park, Cill Dara in the Leinster League Division 1B.
This is also the Ger Molloy Memorial Game along with the Div 1B Leinster League game which as usual will provide a top class and exciting game between the local rivals.
The J2 game, the same opposition, kicks off at 6 pm while the main game on the evening, the J1s kicks-off at 7.30.
All welcome.
