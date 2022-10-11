In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Naas make it back-to-back senior football titles after defeating Clane in the final.
Extensive report, reaction and comment.
"Our guys played well, played patient and played smart" Naas manager Joe Murphy.
"We were very patient and controlled" Naas captain Eoin Doyle.
Strangest of tactics at the final hurdle (Tommy Callaghan).
Raheens hit top form to capture minor title: extensive report, raction and comment from the big game.
Celbridge defeat Moorefield in Reserve C Final.
The House take Reserve D with win over Kilcullen;
Minor: No stopping Kill in Minor D decider while Ellistown and Kevin's must meet again in 'E' final.
Larries late burst gets them over theline against Johnstownbridge.
Rugby: Highfield hold out against second half Naas comeback in the AIL.
New school track in Celbridge officially opened.
Golf: All the results from the Fairways plus Royal Curragh Juniors win Golf Sixes in Central Kildare.
Pitch and Putt: exciting end to Athgarvan's Scratch Cup final.
Grayhounds: Dobb's Lady ups the style, again; report from Newbridge track.
KDFL: Clonmullion claim Senior Division title with impressive win over Athy Town.
Straffan spot on in Cup Final.
Plus all the results, fixtures and up-to-date Tables from the KDFL.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
