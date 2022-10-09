Search

09 Oct 2022

Kildare GAA: Four goal Raheens capture minor title

Impressive display from the boys from Caragh against Naas

Kildare GAA: Minor final

Raheens Niall Cramer gathers procession ahead of Naas Charlie Murphy

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

09 Oct 2022 4:05 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Raheens recorded a comprehensive victory over Naas in this afternoon's Manguard Plus Minor 'A' Football final at a drenched St Conleth's Park this afternoon.

Raheens got off to the perfect start with midfielder Fionn Cooke finding the Naas net inside two minutes and while Naas replied with three points to level, the Caragh boys hit back with another goal, this time Niall Dolan getteing on the end of a Fionn Cooke pass to find the net.

That lead was stretched to five but Raheens got goal no. 3 when Fionn Cooke again got forward, and while his goal effort was partly blocked, Gavin Thompson was in like a light to fire to the net.

Raheens led at the break 3-4 to 0-6.

An early goal, from Fionn Cooke again, all but paid to any hopes Naas had of a comeback and while Naas had the majority of possession in the second half, Raheens defended brilliantly rarely letting their goal come under threat.

Final score: Raheens 4-9 Naas 0-11.

Man of the Match: Fionn Cooke.

Scorers: Raheens, Fionn Cooke 2-1, Gavin Thompson 1-4 (2 frees, mark), Niall Doan 1-1, David McPartlin 0-2 ( two 45s), Evan Gilmartin 0-1 (free).

Naas, Tom Kelly 0-4 (4 frees), Ryan Sinkey 0-3 (1 free), Elliott Beirne 0-3, Tom McGrane 0-1.


NAAS: Hugh Morrin; Jamie McGuirk, Liam O'Reilly, Daniel Lenihan; Evan O'Briain, Robert Fitzgerald, Robert Murray; Charlie Murphy, Eoin Lawlor; Tom Kelly, Ethan Travers, Adam Maguire; Ryan Sinkey, Fintan Quinn, Elliott Beirne. Subs: Tom McGrane for Daniel Lenihan (17 minutes); Liam O'Connor for Ethan Travers (43 minutes); Ronan McGroary for Adam Maguire (52 minutes); Killian Harrington for Tom Kelly (57 minutes);

RAHEENS: David McPartlin; Niall Cramer, Ciaran Kavanagh, Jamie McLoughlin; Daniel Hamill, Darragh Cunningham, Fionn McCarthy; Fionn Cooke, Dara Crowley; Paul O'Donnell, Niall Dolan, Evan Gilmartin; Daire Gilmartin, Cian O'Reilly, Gavin Thompson. Subs: Darragh Cunningham for Paul O'Donnell (43 minutes); Rory Kenny for Cian O'Reilly (57 minutes); Oisin Cooke for Darragh Cunningham (59 minutes).

REFEREE: Ryan Moran.

