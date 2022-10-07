Search

07 Oct 2022

Kildare rugby: Former international Sean O'Brien signs for Naas

Huge coup for Naas as they continue their Energia AIL (Division 1B) campaign this Saturday

Kildre rugby: Former international Sean O'Brien signs for Naas

19 September 2022: Contact skills coach Sean O'Brien during a Leinster Rugby squad training session at UCD. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

07 Oct 2022 10:50 AM

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

Former top international Sean O'Brien has signed a two year contract to play with AIL side Naas following his retirement from the international scene last June.

Presently contact skills coach with Leinster, the front row forward played professionally for all of 14 years, including 11 years with Leinster and three seasons with London Irish.

The Tullow man had hoped to join his home club in Carlow but rules state a professional player cannot play junior rugby for at least two years after playing at the top level.

It is a major coup for Naas, and head coach Johne Murphy, who opened their Energia All-Ireland League Division 1B campaign just last weekend, going under to Old Wesley.

O'Brien, 35, was capped 56 times for Ireland and was European Player of the year in 2011, and played 126 times for Leinster, winning five league titles and four Champions Cups.

Naas are back in action at Forenoughts this Saturday when they entertain Highfield (2.30) but with Leinster playing Sharks the same day in the United Championship (5.05) it is likely the Naas fans will not see their new man in action until the following week at the earliest.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media