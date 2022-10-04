Search

04 Oct 2022

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

04 Oct 2022 3:54 PM

Ballyteague are crowned Intermediate Football Champions after thrilling win over Castledermot. Report, reaction, comment on the big game with lots of picture coverage.

Straffan get the better of Kill to be crowned Junior champions, extensive report, reaction and comment, plus picture coverage.

Jimmy, and the Larks, deliver in cracking weekend of football (Tommy Callaghan);

Senior Football final this Sunday, we talk to managers, captains and preview the big game as Naas attempt to make it back-to-back titles while Clane are hopeing to win their first title since 1997.

Naas and Raheens set up minor final clash with wins over Maynooth and Celbridge respectively; plus we look ahead to the minor decider - the curtain raiser for the SFC final this weekend.

Athy capture Reserve 'A' title along with the Minor 'B' championship.

Oliver Plunketts have too much for Confey in the Minor 'D' final.

RUGBY: Not the start Naas wanted in the opening round of the AIL as they go down to Old Wesley.

Wins for Cill Dara and Newbriger in the Leinster League.

CAMOGIE: Naas take senior title while Maynooth are best in intermediate final.

GOLF: all the results form the fairways, and much more.

PITCH & PUTT: Huge entries for upcoming Kildare Shortgrass.

RACING: Kildare contingent make trip pay big dividends - Kildare Racing News.

DOGS: Holy Guacamole sets the standard at Newbridge.

SQUASH: Two page feature and picture special as the Curragh Squash Club hosts Euro Pro Squash tournaments.

KDFL: Rathangan too strong for Clane in U20 Division; plus round-up of all the League action, with results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.

INTERVIEW: Ireland soccer star, from Johnstown, Hayley Nolan, chats with Daragh Nolan as she looks forward to World Cup play-off.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

Local News

