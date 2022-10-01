Search

01 Oct 2022

Kildare GAA: Straffan crowned junior champions

Winners pull clear of neighbours Kill in second half

Kildare GAA: Straffan crowned junior champions

Straffan Rob Kelly pushes past Luke Purcell Kill in the Tom Cross JFC final

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

01 Oct 2022 6:06 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Straffan were crowned Junior Football champions of Kildare this afternoon following an eight point win over neighbours Kill, at St Conleth's Park, this afternoon.

While Straffan were undoubtedly the best side on the day the winning margin was somewhat flattering and when one considers the goal chances Kill made, and failed to take through some top class goalkeeping from Matthew Duggan, the end result could have been a lot tighter.

Kill led at the break, having played with the help of stiffish breeze, but only by one, 0-8 to 0-7 but it was an opportunistic goal from former county star Rob Kelly that gave the winners the edge after a short kick-out went to Kelly who duly returned it to the empty net.

From there on Kill were chasing but despite a few scares Straffan held out to capture their first junior title since 2014.

Scorers: Straffan, John Treacy 1-4, Rory Power 0-4 (1 free), Rob Kelly 1-2, Austin Allen 0-3 (1 free), Aaron Kiernan 0-1, Andy O'Neill 0-1.Kill, Paul Kiernan 0-6 (3 frees), Carl Lennox 0-3, Alan wren 0-1, Dara Challoner 0-1, Stephen Rowley 0-1, Gary Moran 0-1.


STRAFFAN: Matthew Duggan; Mike Tracey, Niall Devane, Alan Byrne; Ed Neenan, Cian Gaynor, Rory Byrne; Tom Donovan, John Tracey; Liam O'Donavan, Rory Power, Sean O'Connor; Rob Kelly, Austin Allen, Andy O'Neill. Subs: Aaron Kiernan for Andy O'Neil (12 minutes); Brian Tracey for Liam O'Donovan (46 minutes); Paul O'Donovan for Sean O'Connor (62 minutes).


KILL: Mike Jones; Chris McCarthy, Justin Halligan, Luke Purcell; Derry Lenehan, Kevin Corrigan, Fionn Doyle; Dara Challoner, Stephen Rowley; Jack Healy, Alan Wren, Cian Lawlor; Carl Lennox, Stephen O'Leary, Paul Kirwan. Subs: James Lawlor for Fionn Doyle (18 minutes); Matthew Ryan for Jack Healy (36 minutes); Robbie Hughes for Dara Chhalloner (42 minutes); Gary Moran for Alan Wren (45 minutes).

REFEREE: Henry Barrett.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media