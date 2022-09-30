Search

30 Sept 2022

Kildare GAA: Raheens book a place in Minor final

Impressive display against Celbridge

Kildare GAA: Raheens book a place in Minor final

Raheen Gavin Thompson wins procession ahead of Celbridge James Dolan in the Manguard Plus MFC semi-final

Tommy Callaghan

30 Sept 2022 5:59 PM

Raheens are through to Sunday week's Manguard Plus MFC decider and a date with Naas, following an impressive win over Celbridge at Hawkfield on Thursday evening.

In a fine free-flowing game Raheens were always in front and while Celbridge did create a fair few goal chances throughout the game, a combination of decent defending and players losing control at vital times, saw them find the Raheens net just the once.

Raheens, on the other hand, fired over some lovely points throughout, add in two second half goals, one penalty, from the impressive Gavin Thompson and the boys from Caragh were indeed worthy winners.

Raheens led at the break 0-10 to 1-6 before going on to clinch their final spot on a final score line of Raheens 2-18 to 1-14.

Scorers: Raheens, Gavin Thompson 2-4 (penalty, 2 frees); Niall Dolan 0-4, Fionn Cooke 0-3, Daire Gilmartin 0-3, David McPartlin 0-2 (2 frees), Evan Gilmartin 0-1, Cathal McCarthy 0-1.

Celbridge, Killian Browne 0-5 (2 frees), James Dolan 0-4, Andrew McNiffe 1-0, Adam Gray 0-2, Ciarán Darcy 0-1, Cormac O'Sullivan 0-1, Nathan Moore O'Leary 0-1 (free).

