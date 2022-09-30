Kildare GAA: Raheens book a place in Minor final

Raheen Gavin Thompson wins procession ahead of Celbridge James Dolan in the Manguard Plus MFC semi-final
Raheens are through to Sunday week's Manguard Plus MFC decider and a date with Naas, following an impressive win over Celbridge at Hawkfield on Thursday evening.
In a fine free-flowing game Raheens were always in front and while Celbridge did create a fair few goal chances throughout the game, a combination of decent defending and players losing control at vital times, saw them find the Raheens net just the once.
Raheens, on the other hand, fired over some lovely points throughout, add in two second half goals, one penalty, from the impressive Gavin Thompson and the boys from Caragh were indeed worthy winners.
Raheens led at the break 0-10 to 1-6 before going on to clinch their final spot on a final score line of Raheens 2-18 to 1-14.
Scorers: Raheens, Gavin Thompson 2-4 (penalty, 2 frees); Niall Dolan 0-4, Fionn Cooke 0-3, Daire Gilmartin 0-3, David McPartlin 0-2 (2 frees), Evan Gilmartin 0-1, Cathal McCarthy 0-1.
Celbridge, Killian Browne 0-5 (2 frees), James Dolan 0-4, Andrew McNiffe 1-0, Adam Gray 0-2, Ciarán Darcy 0-1, Cormac O'Sullivan 0-1, Nathan Moore O'Leary 0-1 (free).
Raheen Gavin Thompson wins procession ahead of Celbridge James Dolan in the Manguard Plus MFC semi-final
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.