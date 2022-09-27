Clane through to Kildare Senior Football Championship final following Athy win

Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship semi-final

Clane 1-12

Athy 1-8

Claneare through to the final of the Joe Mallon Motors SFC final and a meeting with champions, Naas, following their well-deserved four point win over a disappointing Athy side at St Conleth's Park, on Saturday afternoon.

It was a game that took a long time to come to life with just nine score in the opening half with Clane struggling to break down a packed Athy defence.

Athy dominated for most of the opening 30 plus minutes but their lack of scoring power was there to be seen, converting a mere four points from 17 attempts.

And while the boys in red led for most of the half, a late burst from the boys clad in their usual white shirts, saw them take the lead just before the break, a lead the held on to by a single point but it was the psychological effect that having been under the kosh for long periods, they had the wherewithal to soak up the pressure before edging in front.

It may only have been a one point lead but there is little doubt it was a huge blow to Athy who had the vast majority of possession in that half and then to head to the dressing rooms trailing must have been a real body blow.

An early second half goal put Clane on the path to victory, it was a score that Athy never really recovered and when they eventually did find the Clane net it was too little and took late as the final spot had already been booked at that stage.

Paudie Behan opened for the boys in red with a fine point after some 35 seconds.

Clane threatened through Jake Burke who got forward but his effort was poor.

Three wides in succession from Athy showed a lot of anxiousness while a short effort did nothing for their cause.

A great move involving Robbie Philips, Sam Reilly, Philips again, Sam McCormack and finally Brian McLoughlin, ended with the latter leveling up after nine minutes.

It had the hall marks of a game that would be tight and possibly need a bit of magic at some stage to open up.

It was another three minutes before point number three arrived, when Sean Moore saw his effort fall short before being pushed over the end line and James Eaton converted the resultant 45 with ease.

Mid-way through Paudi Behan was put in but his effort was straight at Cian Burke in the Clane goal and it did not trouble him.

David Hyland found Kieran Farrell, who took his mark but his effort was short and cleared.

That was pattern of the game Athy failing to convert their many chances — 17 in all in the opening half — and it was not until the 20 minute we got the fourth point of the game a great run by Paschal Connell who burst through a few Clane defenders before firing high, adjudged by the umpires to be between the posts but looked very doubtful from the stand but it gave Athy a two point lead, 0-3 to 0-1 after 20 minutes.

Brian McLoughlin hit a lovely effort to reduce the gap but a wide and a 'short' did nothing for their cause.

Niall Kelly converted the first of his free efforts to push the lead out to two but a free brought forward by referee Colgan for 'chatting' saw Brian McLoughlin fire over his and his side's third of the day.

David Hyland was in on goal but his punched effort was a poor contact and cleared but in a two point burst Clane took the lead against the run of play.

First corner back Harry O'Neill who another impressive game, leveled and within a minute Alan Fanning, who brought his quarter-final form into game, found the range and Clane were in front by one.

Athy had a goal chance before the break but a Paudie Behan goal attempt went right and wide to leave the half-time score reading Clane 0-5 Athy 0-4.

No doubt Clane were in a really good position at that stage having converted five of their ten scoring attempts while Athy had a poor return of a mere four from 17.

On the resumption though Athy were level within a minute after a foul on Barry Kelly was converted by brother Niall, while Clane's John Lynch was given a yellow.

Another Athy wide was followed by the decisive score of the game when Shane O'Sullivan, who by his standards had a very quiet game, found Sam Reilly who without gaining control fully in a sweeping hand movement found the Athy net to put his side three in front — 1-5 to0-5.

A Cian Shanahan effort was palmed out by James Roycroft before a foul on David Hyland saw Niall Kelly fire over the resultant free to reduce the gap to two with 48 minutes on the clock.

Clane now enjoyed their best period as the gaps began finally appear as the legs got a big weary and worries grew.

Shane O'Sullivan set up Same McCormack who fired over and two excellent efforts from Alan Fanning saw the lead out to 1-8 to 0-6 mid-way through.

Athy continued their poor scoring efforts with two wides before a Brian McLoughlin converted free was followed by another from Sam McCormack, another player in white who had an excellent game.

Clane now led 1-10 to 0-6 and looked well on their way.

Barry Kelly picked up a yellow and two minutes later a second and Athy were down to 14.

Niall Kelly converted a free but there was no stopping Clane, Cian Shanahan setting up Same Reilly who fired over.

Another Niall Kelly free kept Athy on life-support before a Clane attack involving Shane O'Sullivan, Cormac Vizzard ended with Brian McLoughlin being denied by a brilliant save by James Roycroft.

Athy finally found the Clane net when James McGrath found a gap to raise a green flag; James Eaton picked up a late black card before Shane O'Sullivan converted a free for the final score of the game leaving Clane through to the decider in two weeks time on a score line of Clane 1-12 Athy 1-8.

The final four point margin hardly does Clane justice with that late Athy goal putting a bit of a gloss on the result from their point of view.

For Clane it's their first final, incedibly, since 1998 when they lost to Round Towers.

A Naas versus Clane final is certainly one to look forward to in two weeks time.

HIGHLIGHT

When Clane eventually came to terms with the Athy defence and opened up in the second half, their free-flowing sthyle of play was simply too much for a miss-firing Athy side.

LOWLIGHT

That opening half was a sleep fest, both sides, missing chances, particularly Athy, who don't have to look too far to see where they lost this game.

TURNING POINT

Goals are always a big turning point and Sam Reilly's major in the 35 minute was immense, however the three final points in the final five minutes of the opening half, and particularly the final two inside a minute that put Athy in the lead, were immense give Tom Cribbin's men a real boost having been under pressure for a lot of the half.

MAIN MAN

Harry O'Neil caught the eye again, as did Robbie Philips; Adam Fanning continued his good form while Sam Reilly, Same McCormack can all look back positively on this one but it was Brian McLoughlin who once again showed what a promising player he is. When things were not going well he got the vital scores while his work-rate was top class throughout.

REF WATCH

Top game from Niall Colgan.

SCORERS

Clane: Brian McLoughlin 0-4 (2 frees), Sam Reilly 1-1, Adam Fanning 0-3, Sam McCormack 0-2, Harry O'Neill 0-1, Shane O'Sullivan 0-1 (free).

Athy: Niall Kelly 0-5 (5 frees), James McGrath 1-0, James Eaton 0-1 (45), Paudie Behan 0-1, Paschal Connell 0-1.

TEAMS

Clane: Cian Burke; Harry O'Neill, Robbie Philips, Jake Burke; John Lynch, Chris Byrne, Tadhg Montgomery; Cian Shanahan, Sean Christanseen; Adam Fanning, Brian McLoughlin, Sam Reilly; Cormac Vizzard, Shane O'Sullivan, Sam McCormack. Subs: Conor Walsh for John Lynch (42 minutes); Shane McCormack for Jake Burke (48 minutes); Cathal O'Brien for Cormac Vizzard (50 minutes); Sean Callan for Adam Fanning (54 minutes); Eoin Walsh for Sam McCormack (54 minutes).

Athy: James Roycroft; Sean Moore, Cathal McCarron, Darren Lawler; Barry Kelly, Mark Hyland, James McGrath; Paschal Connell, Sean Bride; Conor Doyle, David Hyland, Kieran Farrell; Paudie Behan, James Eaton, Niall Kelly. Subs: Cian Reynolds for Kieran Farrell (25 minutes); Ben Purcell for Sean Bride (47 minutes).

Referee Niall Colgan.