25 Sept 2022

Kildare GAA: Naas make it four SHC on the trot

Maynooth gave it everything but came up short

Kildare GAA:

Naas Sean Gainey delivers his clearance during the Senior Hurling Championship Final against Maynooth

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

25 Sept 2022 6:06 PM

Naas  made it four senior hurling titles on the trot with a far from convincing display against surprise packets Maynooth in today's UPMC SHC final at St Conleth's Park.

Naas led at the break by three points (0-9 to 0-6) in a half that Maynooth certainly gave as good as they got and only went three behind in the latter stages of the half.

The champions, without ever extending themselves, were in full control throughout the second half and while Maynooth never threw in the towel the result was very evident a long way from the end.

Final score line: Naas 0-20 Manooth 0-11.

Scorers: Naas, Jame Burke 0-10 (10 frees), Jack Sheridan 0-3 (1 s/line cut), Simon Leacy 0-2, Cathal Dowling 0-2, Rian Boran 0-1 Peter O'Donoghue 0-1, Charlie Sheridan 0-1.


Maynooth, David Qualter 0-8 (6 frees), Cathal McCabe 0-2, Adam Jordan 0-1.

NAAS: Cormac Gallagher; John McKeon, Conan Boran, Peter O'Donoghue; Kevin Whelan, Sean Gainey, Harry Carroll; Simon Leacy, Rian Boran; Liam Walsh, James Burke, Cathal Dowling; Brian Byrne, Jack Sheridan, Charlie Sheridan. Subs: T-sub Darach Mac Donncha for John McKeon (14-16 minute); Kevin Aherne for Charlie Sheridan (61 minutes); Rian Monaghan for Harry Carroll (62 minutes).

MAYNOOTH: Sean Bean; Josh Cahill, Matt Eustace, Daniel O'Meara; Ciaran Flanagan, Fiachra Lohan, Ronan Dunne; Graham Kenny, Harry Dunne; Adam Jordan, Cormac Nolan, Matt Melia; David Qualter, Cian Forde, Cathal McCabe. Subs: Kevin Dunne for Cormac Nolan (38 minutes); Michael hogan for Ronan Dunne (42 minutes); Eoin Kellagher for Harry Dunne (49 minutes).

REFEREE: Brian Kearney.

Meanwhile in an incredible MHC final, Celbridge led by no less than seven points with eight minutes to go before Naas hit a golden point scoring spree hitting no less than ten points on the trot to win by three points; incredible game between two excellent sides.

WEEKEND RESULTS

UPMC Senior Hurling Final 2022

2022 Future Ticketing Minor Hurling A Championship final

Naas 0-23 Celbridge 3-11;

2022 Future Ticketing Minor Hurling B Championship final

Broadford 3-16 Wolfe Tones 2-7.

Joe Mallon (Renault) Motors SFC semi-final

Clane 1-12 Athy 1-8;

UPMC Senior Hurling 'B' Final 2022

Éire Óg Corra Choill 3-15 Naas 1-11.

2022 Future Ticketing Minor Hurling C Championship final

Kilcock 5-10 St Columba's 5-14.

