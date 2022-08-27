Golf: Kildare's Calum Duane selected for Ireland

Calum Duane
Calum Duane, who plays out of Royal Curragh, has been selected on the Golf Ireland U16 Team to play in the Italian Open which starts next week.
The Newbridge native, who plays football for Moorefield, is one of the most talented golfers around.
Golf Ireland has named a six-man team for the Italian Under-16 Boys' Open in Golf Club Biella Le Betulle. The three day event takes place from August 31 to September 2, near Turin.
A 36-hole cut will take place after the second round, with the top-42 and ties playing a further 36 holes on the final day.
The Ireland is made up of Fionn Dobbin, Malone; Calum Duane, Royal Curragh; Finlay Eager, Royal Belfast; Evan Monaghan, Tullamore; Sean Reddy, Douglas and Charlie Smyth. Slieve Russell.
The twam captainis Liam Troy while Peter English is team manger.
We wish Calum and all the Ireland team members all the best on their journey next week.
