In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

The final group games in this season's Joe Mallon (Renault) Motors SFC and The Auld Shebeen Pub Athy Intermediate Football Championships are down for decision on Saturday and Sunday ... we look ahead to all the games in extensive previews.

SHC: Another stroll in the Park for Naas; Clane book quarter-final spot with defeat of Coill Dubh; Celbrige turn on the style against Leixlip while Confey defeat Ardclough to advance.

MFL final: Raheens capture Division 1 title in extra time against Naas; Rathangan edge it in a thrilling Division 3 final; Kill defeat Suncroft after extra time and penalty shoot-out in Division 4 while Athgarvan pip Cappagh In Division 5.

Senior Hurling 'B' Championsip: O'Callaghan and O'Connor star for Sarsfields; Éire Óg Corrachoill in a different class against Moorefield; Naas too strong for Kilcock.

CÚL CAMPS: This week we have picture coverage from Naas and Clane GAA.

GOLF: all the results from the Fairways; picture coverage from the Annual Sarsfields GAA Scramble and Athy Captain's Prize.

PITCH AND PUTT: Great weekend at Leinster inter-county finals.

RACING: Excellent Leopardstown wins for Murtagh and Weld.

SOCCER: Leixlip hold off Kilcock challenge in KDFL Masters; Senior Focus and Lumsden League Cup round-up; plus all the fixtures, results and up-to-date Tables.

All in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.