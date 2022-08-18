Great weekend for Kildare at Leinster pitch and putt finals

Another fantastic weekend for Kildare Pitch and Putt took place on August 5, 6 and 7 at the Leinster inter-county finals hosted by two fabulous courses in Drogheda — Seapoint and Kilineer pitch and putt.

Both courses were fabulously prepared and ready to welcome all the participants, including players from Dublin, Offaly, Kildare, Westmeath, Carlow and Kilkenny to name but a few who sent teams to either defend or gain a new title for their respective counties.

The weekend began on Friday with fantastic juveniles making their mark with two teams from Kildare taking 1st and 2nd.

In the boys, Peadar 0'Toole, Rian O'Flaherty, Dylan Kavanagh, James Keogh and Liam Keogh (made up of Athgarvan, Poulaphouca and Ryston players) took 1st while our mixed team made up of all Ryston players took second — Jack Courteny, Molly O'Toole, Adam Byrne, Aoibha Flaherty and Sean Byrne.

Huge congrats to our brilliant juveniles and Co Board Juvenile officer Ger Twohig who set the bar high for our following adult inter county teams.

On the Saturday Kilineer saw the attack of the inter and junior Kildare gents while Seapoint welcomed the ladies, both inter and junior to compete for a place.

In Kilineer, it didn't go well for the gents with many strong and determined teams participating but our lads put up a brave fight and narrowly lost out to a placing — Inter Gents, Aiden Whelan, Kevin Lambe, Pat Dooley, Eoin Commiskey, John Clarke Jr and Peter Kearney; Manager Eamon Mahon; Junior Gents squad of Martin Power, Christy Sweeney, Niall Dunlea, Philip Warner, Creg Mallinson, James Dunne and Des Murphy, with manager Christy Sweeney.

Meanwhile in Seapoint, Kildare lady players were making their presence known and by round one scotch foursome, they were becoming a force to be reckoned with.

Two teams had entered from Kildare. Rose Kelly, Marion McCormack, Sabrina Power and Chris Foley made up the inter team while Anne Sweeney, Catherine Dillon, Ann Williams and Marie Kett made up the junior team.

With the competition coming to a close, the junior team had racked up a substantial score and secured third place. Their companion team narrowly lost out but fought the good fight.

Declan Power described both ladies teams as absolute troopers to take on such a huge competitive responsibility and was thrilled to see a result for Kildare and the ladies themselves.

With Saturday's games over, all eyes would be on our senior gents and senior ladies for Sunday's chance at another victory to add to the mix.

Senior gents team were Frank Ryan, Anthony Malone, Darren Keogh, John Delaney, Ian Dillon and Martin Delaney; along with manager Declan Mulpeter. Our senior ladies were Mary Donnelly, Tara Dillon, Marion Courtney, Chrissy Sheedy, Rose Kelly and Margaret Keogh.

As the first round of doubles for the gents drew to a close, it was evident that some very good scores were needed in the singles rounds. The guys struggled however and fell short of securing a placing on the day.

Meanwhile the ladies senior team were busy making their presence felt and after the doubles event, Kildare looked to be the strongest contender for first place but Dublin put on a great show of skill in the singles and Kildare were narrowly beaten to take second place. A great achievement nevertheless.

All of the Kildare inter County teams from Juvenile, Senior, inter and junior did us so proud and represented us with great skill and professionalism.

The County Board extended their gratitude to the players by organising a meal at Cill Dara Golf Club on the Sunday night. Companions and supporters joined the players in celebration.

The Kildare Co, Board thank the players for their great performances, the managers (Declan Mulpeter, Ger twohig, Christy Sweeney, Eamon Mahon and Declan Power) for assisting their respected teams.

Thank you to James Dunne for organising the beautiful meal for everyone and Cill Dara GC for a great service. The host club's Seapoint and Kilineer for providing their fantastic courses and last but not least Sean Kearney for sourcing the county gear and making sure everyone was taken care of for the event.

It's not too often we get to see such an array of skilled players and teams assemble to represent their counties and the Leinsters proved to be a thrilling spectacle of comradeship and support for fellow team mates and respect for our opponents.

Kildare sent teams from all the respected grades to compete and it can be only said that Pitch and Putt takes a strong stand in our county and can only get better.

From one who was privileged enough to be allowed the honour of managing two teams and assisting our players, I take my hat off to them all.