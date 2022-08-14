Kildare GAA: Weekend hurling and football results

Naas senior hurling manager Tom Mullally
Round 3 of the UPMC SHC was held this afternoon with the Senior 'B' games on Saturday.
The finals of the Manguard Plus MFL, Division 1, 3, 4 and 5 were also down for decision.
Results as follows:
UMPC SHC, Group A Round 3
Naas 3-24 Maynooth 1-8;
Clane 1-17 Coill Dubh 1-13.
UPMC SHC, Group B, Round 3
Celbridge 4-30 Leixlip 1-18;
Confey 1-13 Ardclough 0-15.
UMPC SHC 'B'
Éire Óg Corrachoill 7-19 Moorefield 1-8;
Sarsfields 2-13 Celbridge 1-14;
Naas 4-20 Kilcock 0-8.
Manguard Plus MFL Division 1 final
Raheens 3-13 Naas 2-14 (AET);
Manguard Plus MFL Division 3 final
Rathangan 3-16 Newtown Gaels 4-12.
Manguard Plus MFL Division 4 final
Kill 2-17 Suncroft 3-14 (AEX and penalties; Kill win 5-4 on penalties).
Manguard Plus MFL Divisin 5 final
Athgarvan 3-11 Cappagh 3-9.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.