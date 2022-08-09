Late drama as Maynooth and Eadestown share the points in Kildare SFC

Joe Mallons Motor Senior Football Championship Group A, round two

Maynooth 1-11

Eadestown 1-11

Maynooth and Eadestown shared the points in what was an absolutely thrilling game played under the evening sunshine. There was more drama in additional time in this one than some games get in a full 60 minutes. Eadestown entered additional time with a one point lead but saw that disappear due to an exceptionally taken Neill Flynn free-kick. The full-forward registered 0-7 on the day and was Maynooth’s main scoring threat.

However, it looked like it would be young wing-forward Sean Hever who was going to win it for his side. He received the ball in space before stroking the ball between the posts with 62 minutes now on the clock.

Maynooth went into preservation mode and began playing the ball around the back line. Mark Donnellan looked to use his experience and run down the clock as he carried the ball forward to his own 21-metre line.

The Don turned back towards his own goal and hand passed it loosely toward his corner-back who was judged to have handled the ball on the ground as he went to collect the stray pass.

It was a simple kick but pressure does strange things to players, but it did nothing to put off Eadestown’s Conor McCarthy who slotted it over. The white flag was soon followed by the full-time whistle and although a draw was a fair result, Maynooth will know they gave away a valuable point.

The game was tense throughout and neither side ever amounted much of a gap but the game sprung into life as Eadestown sat with a two-point lead with three minutes remaining in the first half.

Eadestown’s Jack Sargent, who had a brilliant game, broke through the Maynooth back line and squared the ball to Cian Bolton who just had to hit the target as Donnellan had left his post but punched wide of the mark.

That miss would sting even more as Maynooth went down the other end and found a goal chance of their own. Fionn Ó Giollán found himself one-on-one with Mikey Quinn and as the forward attempted to round the Eadestown keeper he was tripped by Quinn and earned his side a penalty.

Eoin Donnellan stepped up and gave Quinn every chance for redemption with an effort to the keeper’s left, Quinn got a hand to it but failed to keep it out.

Maynooth led by a point at the break. Eadestown would have to wait ten minutes into the second half to see a green flag raised in their name and it was Rian Boran who got it. The midfielder did it all himself as he put pressure on a short Donnellan kick-out before turning the ball over, driving on and scoring off his left foot.

The sides traded points from there until their thrilling conclusion in added time. A share of the points was a fair representation of a brilliant game.

Scorers: Maynooth, Neil Flynn 0-7, Eoin Donnellan 1-1, Sean HeverEadestown, Conor McCarthy 0-4, Rian Boran 1-0, Cian Bolton 0-2, Eoin Conneff 0-2, Sean O'Sullivan 0-1, Ben Fitzsimons 0-1, Emmet Bolton 0-1.

MAYNOOTH: Mark Donnellan; Cathal Quinn, Sean Higgins, Matt Eustace; Eoin Donellan, Darren Maguire, Cathal McCabe; John McAndrew, Ciaran Flanagan; Paul Maguire, Kevin Donovan, Sean Hever; Jack Murnane, Neil Flynn, Fionn O'Giollan.

Subs: Ruadhan O'Giollan on for Jack Murnane (28 minutes), Phillip Murphy on for Paul Maguire (57 minutes).

EADESTOWN: Michael Quinn; Ronan Slattery, Emmet Bolton, Ben Osbourne; Cian Boran, Jack Sargent, Conan Boran; Sean O'Sullivan, Rian Boran; Ben Fitzsimons, Padraig Tuohy, Aidan Cassidy; Cian Bolton, Eoin Conneff, Conor McCarthy.

Subs: Eoin Woods on for Aidan Cassidy (57 minutes).

REFEREE: Fergal Barry.