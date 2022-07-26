Search

26 Jul 2022

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

26 Jul 2022 11:47 AM

Opening group games in the Joe Mallon (Renault) Motors SFC:

Flynn goal decisive as Celbridge defeat Sarsfields.

O'Sullivan free wins it for Clane against Raheens.

Naas pubshed but rarely troubled.

Athy always comfortable against Maynooth.

The Moores and The Bridge all square in thriller.

Carbury edge it over Round Towers.

McMonagle and Robins lead the way for Clogherinkoe.

Podge, and Larries, come good in second half.

In The Auld Shebeen Pub Athy IFC, group one games:

Keating's accuracy ties it up late on between Castledermot and Leixlip.

Sallins impress in win against 'The House'.

Jimmy, and The Larks, in top form against St Kevin's.

Allenwood knock up another very impressive score line.

All square between Monasterevin and Suncroft.

Preview: A look ahead to this weekend's IFC and SHC clashes, plus club fixtures for the next two weekends.

CÚL CAMPS: This week we feature Sallins GAA.

LADIES: Two goals in two minutes sink The Lilies.

GOLF: all the results from the Fairways, plus picture from Clane President's Prize.

PITCH AND PUTT: success all round at national seniors.

KILDARE RACING NEWS: double for trainer Ross O'Sullivan; treble for jockey Gary Carroll.

GREYHOUNDS: Junior's title, Magill quickest.

SOCCER: Kelvyn Kavanagh shines as Moone Celtic hit Newbridge Hotspurs for eight; plus Senior Division Focus; along with all the results of the week; upcoming fixtures and up-to-date Fixtures.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media