In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

After a packed weekend of championship football action we carry reports of all eight senior, intermediate and junior games in a bumper 12 pace championship special.
SENIOR: Eadestown shock Johnstownbridge; Sash far from their best but get better of Cloghs; Thompson stars as Raheens defeat Raheens in goal fest; Clane ease past disappointing Confey; Champs, Naas, need extra time, but edge it over Moorefied; Athy given a fright but come through impressively; Six goal Celbridge send out a warning.
INTERMEDIATE: Rathangan win local derby in thriller against Monaterevin; Castledermot get better of Kevin's but only after extra time; Final scoreline somewhat flattering but Sallins well in control; Caragh in charge throughout against Nurney; Fortunate Leixlip defeat Ballyteague; Allenwood comfortable against Suncroft; The House win and gain the bragging rights over The Rags; Ellistown come good in second half to deny Milltown.
JUNIOR: Grange back to winning ways; Rheban too much power for Ardclough; Cappagh hit seven in impressive display; Robertstown back to winning ways; Straffan get the better of Kill by three.
And in a look ahead to this weekend we cast an eye over some big games down for decision as the group games get up and running.
LADIES: Lilies come good in secondhalf to capture U10 'B' All-Ireland.
GOLF: all the results from the Fairways.
PICTURE SPECIAL: Kildare GAA Development Squad Annual Golf Scramble.
CÚL CAMPS: This week we visit Raheens GAA Headquarters.
RACING: Jessica Harrington's second classic success with Magical Lagoon plus all the Kildare Racing News of the week.
DOGS: Mags made battle for victory at Newbridge Stadium.
SOCCER: Rathangan no match for Clonmullion in the KDFL Senior Division; Hot weekend of action in our senior round-up plus all the fixtures, results and up-to-date tables.
ALL that, and much more, in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
Raheens Jason Earley holds off the challenge of St Laurence's Conor Perse in the Joe Mallon Motors SFC. Photo: Sean Brilly
File Photo: The CAB proceedings were initiated in an attempt to seize property in Dublin linked to Kinahan and Jim Mansfield Jnr.
