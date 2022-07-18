This week's Kildare GAA fixtures as Senior Championship groups kicks off

This week's Kildare GAA fixtures, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Thursday July 22
2022 UPMC Junior Hurling Championship Group A
Venue: Sallins, Wolfe Tones V Cappagh 19:30, Referee: Conor Daly
2022 UPMC Junior Hurling Championship Group B
Venue: Leixlip, Leixlip V Naas 19:30, Referee: PJ Cummins
Venue: EOCC Donore, Éire Óg Corra Choill V Ros Glas 19:30, Referee: Eamonn Kelly
Friday July 22
2022 Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship Dermot Bourke Cup Group B
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Clane V Raheens 19:15, Referee: TBC
Venue: Newbridge, Sarsfields V Celbridge 19:30, Referee: TBC
2022 The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy Intermediate Football Championship Hugh Campion Cup Group D
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Monasterevan V Suncroft 20:00, Referee: TBC
2022 Minor Hurling League Division 3 Section 1
Venue: Moorefield, Moorefield V Two Mile House 19:00, Referee: Owen Murphy
Saturday July 23
2022 Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship Dermot Bourke Cup Group A
Venue: Newbridge, Naas V Eadestown 13:45, Referee: TBC
Venue: Newbridge, Maynooth V Athy 15:30, Referee: TBC
2022 Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship Dermot Bourke Cup Group C
Venue: Newbridge, Moorefield V Johnstownbridge 17:30, Referee: TBC
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Round Towers V Carbury 18:00, Referee: TBC
2022 Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship Dermot Bourke Cup Group D
Venue: Newbridge, Confey V St. Laurence's 12:00, Referee: TBC
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Clogherinkoe V Kilcock 16:30, Referee: TBC
2022 The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy Intermediate Football Championship Hugh Campion Cup Group A
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Leixlip V Castledermot 12:00, Referee: TBC
Venue: Kilcullen, Sallins V Two Mile House 16.00, Referee: TBC
2022 The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy Intermediate Football Championship Hugh Campion Cup Group B
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Rathangan V Allenwood 13:30, Referee: TBC
2022 The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy Intermediate Football Championship Hugh Campion Cup Group C
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Ballyteague V St Kevin's 15:00, Referee: TBC
Sunday July 24
All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final
Venue: Páirc an Chrócaigh, Galway V Kerry 15:30.
No Adult Fixtures Planned
