18 Jul 2022

This week's Kildare GAA fixtures as Senior Championship groups kicks off

This week's Kildare GAA fixtures, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

18 Jul 2022 11:30 AM

Thursday July 22

2022 UPMC Junior Hurling Championship Group A

Venue: Sallins, Wolfe Tones V Cappagh 19:30, Referee: Conor Daly 


2022 UPMC Junior Hurling Championship Group B 

Venue: Leixlip, Leixlip V Naas 19:30, Referee: PJ Cummins 

Venue: EOCC Donore, Éire Óg Corra Choill V Ros Glas 19:30, Referee: Eamonn Kelly 

Friday July 22

2022 Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship Dermot Bourke Cup Group B

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Clane V Raheens 19:15, Referee: TBC 

Venue: Newbridge, Sarsfields V Celbridge 19:30, Referee: TBC 


2022 The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy Intermediate Football Championship Hugh Campion Cup Group D

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Monasterevan V Suncroft 20:00, Referee: TBC 


2022 Minor Hurling League Division 3 Section 1

Venue: Moorefield, Moorefield V Two Mile House 19:00, Referee: Owen Murphy 


Saturday July 23

2022 Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship Dermot Bourke Cup Group A

Venue: Newbridge, Naas V Eadestown 13:45, Referee: TBC 

Venue: Newbridge, Maynooth V Athy 15:30, Referee: TBC 


2022 Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship Dermot Bourke Cup Group C

Venue: Newbridge, Moorefield V Johnstownbridge 17:30, Referee: TBC 

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Round Towers V Carbury 18:00, Referee: TBC 


2022 Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship Dermot Bourke Cup Group D

Venue: Newbridge, Confey V St. Laurence's 12:00, Referee: TBC 

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Clogherinkoe V Kilcock 16:30, Referee: TBC 


2022 The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy Intermediate Football Championship Hugh Campion Cup Group A

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Leixlip V Castledermot 12:00, Referee: TBC 

Venue: Kilcullen, Sallins V Two Mile House 16.00, Referee: TBC 


2022 The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy Intermediate Football Championship Hugh Campion Cup Group B

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Rathangan V Allenwood 13:30, Referee: TBC 


2022 The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy Intermediate Football Championship Hugh Campion Cup Group C

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Ballyteague V St Kevin's 15:00, Referee: TBC 


Sunday July 24

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final

Venue: Páirc an Chrócaigh, Galway V Kerry 15:30.

No Adult Fixtures Planned 

