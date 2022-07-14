This week's Kildare GAA fixtures as the football championships get under way
Thursday July 14
2022 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group 2
Venue: Ellistown, Rheban V Ardclough 19:30, Referee: Ken Doyle (Please note change of venue)
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Kildangan V Cappagh 20:00, Referee: Anthony Herbert
2022 UPMC Intermediate Hurling Championship
Venue: St Laurence’s, St. Laurence’s V Naas 19:30, Referee: Owen Murphy
2022 Minor Hurling League Division 1
Venue: Maynooth, Maynooth V Éire Óg Corra Choill 19:30, Referee: Tim O Sullivan (Please note change of date and time)
Friday July 15
2022 Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round
Venue: Newbridge, Athy V Carbury 19:30, Referee: Niall Colgan
Venue: Raheens, Celbridge V Kilcock 19:30, Referee: Paddy Mc Dermott
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Eadestown V Johnstownbridge 20:00, Referee: Henry Barrett
(Please note all Preliminary Round Games are ET and Winner on the Day if required)
2022 The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy Intermediate Football Championship Preliminary Round
Venue: Kilcullen, Caragh V Nurney 19:30, Referee: Colm Kearney
Venue: Sarsfields, Milltown V Ellistown 19:30, Referee: Matthew Redmond
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Castledermot V St Kevin’s 19:30, Referee: PJ Cummins
(Please note all Preliminary Round Games are ET and Winner on the Day if required)
2022 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group 1
Venue: St Laurence’s, Ballykelly V Grangenolvin 19:30, Referee: Ken Doyle
Venue: Eadestown, Kill V Straffan 20:00, Referee: Alan Lagrue
2022 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group 2
Venue: Moorefield, Athgarvan V Castlemitchell 19:30, Referee: Barry Moore
Saturday July 16
2022 Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round
Venue: Newbridge, Raheens V St. Laurence’s 12:00, Referee: Fergal Barry
Venue: Newbridge, Clogherinkoe V Sarsfields 13:45, Referee: Kieran Harris
Venue: Newbridge, Moorefield V Naas 15:30, Referee: Billy O Connell
Venue: Newbridge, Maynooth V Round Towers 17:30, Referee: Brendan Cawley
Venue: Celbridge, Clane V Confey 18:00, Referee: Killian Jones
(Please note all Preliminary Round Games are ET and Winner on the Day if required)
2022 The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy Intermediate Football Championship Preliminary Round
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Leixlip V Ballyteague 12:00, Referee: Owen Murphy
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Suncroft V Allenwood GFC 13:30, Referee: Alan Archbold
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Kilcullen V Two Mile House 15:00, Referee: Conor Daly
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Sallins V Ballymore Eustace 16:30, Referee: Paraic Mc Givern
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Rathangan V Monasterevan 18:00, Referee: Alan Lagrue
(Please note all Preliminary Round Games are ET and Winner on the Day if required)
2022 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group 1
Venue: Sean Tierney Park, Robertstown V Rathcoffey 18:00, Referee: PJ Cummins
Sunday July 17
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final
Venue: Páirc an Chrócaigh, Kilkenny V Limerick 15:30.
No other adult fixtures planned
