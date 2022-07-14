Search

14 Jul 2022

This week's Kildare GAA fixtures as the football championships get under way

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

14 Jul 2022 1:41 PM

Thursday July 14

2022 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group 2

Venue: Ellistown, Rheban V Ardclough 19:30, Referee: Ken Doyle (Please note change of venue)

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Kildangan V Cappagh 20:00, Referee: Anthony Herbert

 

2022 UPMC Intermediate Hurling Championship

Venue: St Laurence’s, St. Laurence’s V Naas 19:30, Referee: Owen Murphy

 

2022 Minor Hurling League Division 1

Venue: Maynooth, Maynooth V Éire Óg Corra Choill 19:30, Referee: Tim O Sullivan (Please note change of date and time)

 

Friday July 15

2022 Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round

Venue: Newbridge, Athy V Carbury 19:30, Referee: Niall Colgan

Venue: Raheens, Celbridge V Kilcock 19:30, Referee: Paddy Mc Dermott

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Eadestown V Johnstownbridge 20:00, Referee: Henry Barrett

(Please note all Preliminary Round Games are ET and Winner on the Day if required)

 

2022 The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy Intermediate Football Championship Preliminary Round

Venue: Kilcullen, Caragh V Nurney 19:30, Referee: Colm Kearney

Venue: Sarsfields, Milltown V Ellistown 19:30, Referee: Matthew Redmond

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Castledermot V St Kevin’s 19:30, Referee: PJ Cummins

(Please note all Preliminary Round Games are ET and Winner on the Day if required)

 

2022 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group 1

Venue: St Laurence’s, Ballykelly V Grangenolvin 19:30, Referee: Ken Doyle

Venue: Eadestown, Kill V Straffan 20:00, Referee: Alan Lagrue

 

2022 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group 2

Venue: Moorefield, Athgarvan V Castlemitchell 19:30, Referee: Barry Moore

 

Saturday July 16

2022 Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round

Venue: Newbridge, Raheens V St. Laurence’s 12:00, Referee: Fergal Barry

Venue: Newbridge, Clogherinkoe V Sarsfields 13:45, Referee: Kieran Harris

Venue: Newbridge, Moorefield V Naas 15:30, Referee: Billy O Connell

Venue: Newbridge, Maynooth V Round Towers 17:30, Referee: Brendan Cawley

Venue: Celbridge, Clane V Confey 18:00, Referee: Killian Jones

(Please note all Preliminary Round Games are ET and Winner on the Day if required)

 

2022 The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy Intermediate Football Championship Preliminary Round

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Leixlip V Ballyteague 12:00, Referee: Owen Murphy

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Suncroft V Allenwood GFC 13:30, Referee: Alan Archbold

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Kilcullen V Two Mile House 15:00, Referee: Conor Daly

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Sallins V Ballymore Eustace 16:30, Referee: Paraic Mc Givern

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Rathangan V Monasterevan 18:00, Referee: Alan Lagrue

(Please note all Preliminary Round Games are ET and Winner on the Day if required)

 

2022 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group 1

Venue: Sean Tierney Park, Robertstown V Rathcoffey 18:00, Referee: PJ Cummins

 

Sunday July 17

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final

Venue: Páirc an Chrócaigh, Kilkenny V Limerick 15:30.

No other adult fixtures planned

