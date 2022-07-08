This weekend's Kildare football fixtures
Friday
KDFL Senior Division
Athy Town AFC v Clonmullion AFC, Aldridge Pk, 7.30pm,
Clane United FC v Naas United FC, Doctors rd, 7.45pm,
Kilcock Celtic FC v Kilcullen AFC, Bawnogues, 7.45pm,
Hill Mechancial & Electrical Division 2
Old Fort Celtic FC v Kildare Town AFC, Ballyroan, 7.30pm,
Saturday
KDFL Senior Division
Suncroft AFC v Kildare Town AFC, Comm Grds, 7pm,
Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Coill Dubh AFC v Arlington FC, Cusack Pk, 7.45pm,
St. Anthonys Youths FC (Idle)
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Div 2
St. Anthonys Youths v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Kilcullen AW, 7pm,
Clonmullion AFC v Athy Town, M O Neill Pk, 7pm,
Ace Sports Awards Masters Cup (Prelim)
(NO ET – Straight to penalties if level at FT)
Maynooth Town (A) v Enfield Celtic FC, Rathcoffey rd, 5pm,
Ace Sports Awards Masters Cup (Quarter Finals)
(NO ET – Straight to penalties if level at FT)
Arlington FC v Newbridge Town AFC, Castle Pk, 5pm,
Celbridge Town v Maynooth Town (B), Ballymakealy, Clane rd, 5pm,
Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 1
Leixlip United FC v Clane United FC, Leixlip Amenity, 5pm,
Rathangan AFC/Kilcock Celtic (Idle)
Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 2
Monasterevin AFC v Straffan AFC, Toger rd, 5pm,
Kilcock Celtic (Idle)
Sunday
KDFL Senior Division
SPWFC v Coill Dubh AFC, Clongorey, 11am,
Rathangan AFC/Ballycane Celtic (Idle)
Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Straffan AFC v Arlington FC, Lodge pk, 11am,
Allenwood Celtic FC v Clane United FC, Killina rd, 11am,
Caragh Celtic FC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Donore, 11am,
Sallins Celtic FC v Monasterevin AFC, Millbank, 11am,
Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Newbridge United FC v Moone Celtic FC, Corrigan Pk, 11am,
Old Fort Celtic FC v Castle Villa AFC, Ballyroan, 11am,
Newbridge Hotspurs v Naas AFC, Sniggs Brogan Pk, 11am,
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
Arlington FC v Caragh Celtic FC, Castle Pk, 11am,
Moone Celtic FC (idle)
Kildare U16 players celebrate at the final whistle after they qualified for the All-Ireland U16 'B' Ladies football final
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.